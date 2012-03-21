March 21 A Tyson Foods beef processing plant in Dakota City, Nebraska, will be shut for two days next week for scheduled maintenance, a Tyson spokesman said.

"Slaughter operations at our Dakota City beef plant will not run on Thursday, March 29, and Friday, March 30, as we perform pre-scheduled maintenance," said spokesman Worth Sparkman. (Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)