CHICAGO Aug 7 Tyson Foods Inc, the largest U.S. meat processor, said that beginning September 6 it would no longer buy cattle that have been fed the growth enhancer Zilmax.

In a letter sent to U.S. cattle feedlots and obtained by Reuters on Wednesday, Tyson said it was concerned about recent cases of cattle being delivered to its plants with difficulty walking or being unable to move.

"We do not know the specific cause of these problems, but some animal health experts have suggested that the use of the feed supplement Zilmax, also known as zilpaterol is one possible cause. Our evaluation of these problems is ongoing but as an interim measure we plan to suspend our purchases of cattle that have been fed Zilmax," the company said in the letter.

Traders said rumors of Tyson's action contributed to Wednesday's gains in Chicago Mercantile Exchange cattle futures.

Late Wednesday afternoon in after-hours trading October live cattle were 2.500 cents per lb higher at 127.125 cents