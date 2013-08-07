GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks firm ahead of U.S. jobs, dollar hits 7-week high vs yen
* Crude bounces from multi-month lows but glut concerns persist
CHICAGO Aug 7 Tyson Foods Inc, the largest U.S. meat processor, said that beginning September 6 it would no longer buy cattle that have been fed the growth enhancer Zilmax.
In a letter sent to U.S. cattle feedlots and obtained by Reuters on Wednesday, Tyson said it was concerned about recent cases of cattle being delivered to its plants with difficulty walking or being unable to move.
"We do not know the specific cause of these problems, but some animal health experts have suggested that the use of the feed supplement Zilmax, also known as zilpaterol is one possible cause. Our evaluation of these problems is ongoing but as an interim measure we plan to suspend our purchases of cattle that have been fed Zilmax," the company said in the letter.
Traders said rumors of Tyson's action contributed to Wednesday's gains in Chicago Mercantile Exchange cattle futures.
Late Wednesday afternoon in after-hours trading October live cattle were 2.500 cents per lb higher at 127.125 cents
TOKYO, March 10 Japan's Nikkei share average closed at its highest since December 2015 on Friday as exporters benefitted from the dollar hitting a six-week high against the yen, while investors waited for a U.S. jobs report that could pave the way for a rate hike as early as next week.
March 10 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 22.3 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND: A judge on Thursday ordered legal representatives of thousands of shareholders suing Royal Bank of Scotland over a 12 billion pound ($15 billion) cash call to prove they have insurance to meet the hefty risks of a trial. * BP: Motorists will be able to fill up their gas tanks at about 1,500 new BP service stations the oil m