CHICAGO, Sept 13 Exchange operator CBOE Holdings Inc was briefly hit early on Friday with problems affecting orders on a certain number of stock option classes on its C2 electronic options exchange.

CBOE said the issue was resolved by 9:33 a.m. CDT, according to the systems status page on its website. All of its other platforms were operating normally.

CBOE notified traders that on the C2 platform, orders on Business Cluster 101 and Business Cluster 108 had been cancelled and that these options classes were not available for trading. All other C2 stock options were available for trading.

CBOE first reported the problem at 7:47 a.m. CDT on the systems status page. C2 offers options on stocks that are also listed at the other U.S. options exchanges, including its sister market, the Chicago Board Options Exchange, the largest U.S. options market.