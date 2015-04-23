CHICAGO, April 23 Daily price limits for Chicago
Board of Trade corn and wheat futures will rise starting in May,
while soybean limits will not change following a semi-annual
review, the CME Group Inc, parent of the exchange, said
on Thursday.
Under exchange rules, the CBOT resets daily limits for
grains and oilseeds in May and November of each year, based on a
percentage of the average settlement price of benchmark
contracts during a roughly nine-week observation period.
The new limits will go into effect on Thursday, April 30,
for May 1 trading.
For corn, daily limit will move to 30 cents per bushel from
the current 25 cents.
The limit for CBOT wheat will rise to 40 cents from 35
cents, and the limit for K.C. hard red winter wheat will stay at
40 cents.
For soybeans, the daily limit will remain at 70 cents per
bushel.
For soymeal, the limit will stay at $25 per short ton, while
the limit for soyoil will fall to 2 cents per lb from the
current 2.5 cents.
The limit on rough rice futures will decline to 75 cents per
hundredweight from 90 cents. The limit for oats will fall to 20
cents per bushel from 25 cents.
Limits for all grain futures can be expanded in the session
following a limit-up or limit-down settlement.
Daily limits are lifted for the current month contract on or
after the second business day preceding the first day of the
delivery month.
The CBOT eliminated price limits for all grain and oilseed
options contracts in 2014.
(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen. Editing by Andre Grenon)