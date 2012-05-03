CHICAGO May 2 The CME Group said on
Wednesday that a new federal law will require members of the
exchange to pay a higher margin requirement on certain
speculative trading positions, starting next week.
The change, part of the massive Dodd-Frank financial
oversight law, goes into effect May 7.
Some traders said news of the change appeared to weigh on
Chicago Board of Trade corn markets on Wednesday, prompting
locals who might be affected by the change to exit old crop/new
crop spread positions.
Initial margin requirements for speculative positions in CME
products are higher than those for hedge positions. However,
under existing rules, exchange members - such as local traders -
have been allowed to establish speculative accounts at the lower
margin rate for hedges.
That exception will end on May 7, when under the new law,
members will have to pay the higher speculative margins to
initiate a new speculative position.
"Spec exchange members, who used to get cheaper margin
rates, have to pay the higher speculative margins now, which may
have caused some spread liquidation," ABN AMRO analyst Charlie
Sernatinger said in a daily market note to clients.
Floor traders who are members of the CME make up the bulk of
the spread trade in grains, trade sources said.
(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen; Editing by Himani Sarkar)