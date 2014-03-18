CHICAGO, March 18 The May oats contract at the
Chicago Board of Trade fell below its daily 20-cent limit
on Tuesday, dipping to $4.31-1/2 per bushel, a decline of 26
cents from the previous day's settlement, according to the
website of the CME Group, parent of the CBOT.
CME posted the daily limits in oats for Tuesday's trade at
the regular level of 20 cents. The exchange normally posts any
change to the limits ahead of the next trading session.
A CME spokesman was not immediately available for comment,
but several traders said the exchange sent out a statement
saying that "due to a technical issue," all trades in the May
oats contract below the daily limit would be "adjusted" to
$4.37-1/2 a bushel, the allowable low limit.