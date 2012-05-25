CHICAGO, May 25 CME Group, parent of the Chicago Board of Trade, on Friday said it would change the methodology for determining end-of-day settlement prices for its grain and oilseed futures starting June 25, pending U.S. regulatory approval.

CME said the new procedure for settling CBOT corn, wheat, oats, rough rice, soybeans, soybean meal and soybean oil futures will include activity from the open-outcry pits as well as electronic trading pits. (Reporting by Julie Ingwersen)