* New CBOT grain settlement rules delayed until June

* New rules to incorporate electronic trade

* CME says changes to livestock settlements not finalized

* Opponents of the changes heartened by delay (Adds trader quotes)

By Julie Ingwersen

CHICAGO, March 5 CME Group said on Monday it will delay until June the implementation of new procedures to settle end-of-day prices in its Chicago Board of Trade grain futures, changes that would add electronic trades to the pit trade.

But the exchange gave no date for similar changes that had been proposed for CME livestock futures, saying those decisions "have yet to be finalized."

CME Group had initially planned a transition to the new settlements for both grains and livestock futures in March and April. That plan has been met with strong opposition from floor traders since it was announced in December.

The bulk of trade at the CME, parent of the CBOT, the Chicago Mercantile Exchange and the New York Mercantile Exchange, is already done electronically, but settlement prices are currently set in the open-outcry pits.

Opponents to incorporating electronic trade into the settlements see the change as a threat to the livelihood of floor traders, who thrive on the final frenetic minute of pit trading used to establish the day's final prices. Some launched a website, savethefloor.com, to spread the word about the proposal.

In its statement on Monday, CME Group said it delayed the changes in light of "significant market feedback," along with dialog with the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission and the need for "adequate marketplace notification" of any changes to the settlement procedures.

Opponents of the changes were heartened by the delay.

"We've done our job and gotten it pushed back from March 1. That was our goal," said Jason Perlow, a local trader in CME's cattle pits.

Perlow and other traders opposing the CME's changes said that so far most of the support for their cause was coming from the livestock sector, including end-users and others who use futures as a tool for hedging risk. They hoped to mobilize more support from the grains industry.

"We've gotten a lot of letters of support from the livestock industry, and our goal is to get those letters of support from the grain community," Perlow said. (Reporting by Julie Ingwersen; Editing by Dale Hudson, Marguerita Choy and Bob Burgdorfer)