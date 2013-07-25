CHICAGO, July 25 The daily trading limit for
Chicago Board of Trade soymeal contracts will remain at $20 per
ton on Friday, the CME Group said on its website,
despite the two front months closing limit-down - typically the
trigger to expand price limits.
The front two CBOT soymeal contracts closed Thursday down
the $20 limit - August at $447.80 per ton and September
at $397.70.
The futures market was under pressure this week, reacting to
the weakness in the U.S. cash soymeal market. Soy processors
were backing off both their meal offers and basis bids amid
increased farmer sales of old-crop beans, traders said.
Even though the August and September contracts were
limit-down on the close, the dive in September reflected late
moves in the front-month spread and not the weighted closing
price - the rule that would have triggered the limits to expand,
a broker said.
A CME spokesman confirmed the limits would not be expanded
based on exchange settlement rules.
Based on late options trade, the August soymeal closed
synthetically near $420, down another $27.80 from Thursday's
futures settlement price.
Traders noted that August soymeal options expire on Friday
and wanted wider limits to better manage their risk exposure
ahead of expiration.