LONDON, March 7 The table below summarises volumes of credit default swaps referenced to euro zone sovereigns for the week ending March 2., as provided by the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC).

Net Gross

notional Weekly notional Weekly No. of Weekly

value change value change contracts change

(bln $) (bln $) GERMANY 19.66 -0.8% 113.48 0.2% 4,251 0.5% N'LANDS 3.47 0.3% 23.97 0.2% 1,267 0.2% FRANCE 22.51 -0.2% 129.52 1.1% 6,263 0.5% FINLAND 2.62 -1.0% 16.56 0.1% 727 0.3% AUSTRIA 5.71 -1.5% 54.01 -0.1% 2,376 0.1% Sub total 53.97 337.54 14,884 ----------------------------------------------------------- BELGIUM 5.53 0.7% 61.98 3.1% 3,298 2.5% ITALY 22.73 -0.4% 320.44 0.9% 9,771 1.5% SPAIN 14.51 1.0% 162.92 0.5% 6,739 1.2% Sub total 42.77 545.33 19,808 ----------------------------------------------------------- GREECE 3.16 -2.8% 68.90 -2.1% 4,323 0.7% IRELAND 4.02 1.4% 44.80 1.2% 2,943 2.1% PORTUGAL 5.22 -0.9% 64.17 0.1% 3,797 0.6% Sub total 12.40 177.87 11,063 ----------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL 109.14 1,060.74 45,755

DEFINITIONS

- GROSS NOTIONAL VALUE is the sum of CDS contracts bought (or equivalently sold) for all warehouse contracts. For example, a transaction of $10 million notional between buyer and seller of protection is reported as one contract and $10 million gross notional.

- NET NOTIONAL VALUE is the sum of the net protection bought by net buyers (or net protection sold by net sellers). The aggregate net notional data provided is calculated based on counterparty family.

Net notional positions generally represent the maximum possible net fund transfers between sellers of protection and net buyers of protection that could be required upon the occurrence of a credit event relating to particular reference entities.

- NUMBER OF CONTRACTS displays the actual number of contracts traded.

(Compiled by William James)