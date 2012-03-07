UPDATE 1-Colombian regulator Hernandez named to central bank board
BOGOTA, Feb 21, Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos on Tuesday named financial regulator Gerardo Hernandez to the central bank board, replacing one of its seven members.
LONDON, March 7 The table below summarises volumes of credit default swaps referenced to euro zone sovereigns for the week ending March 2., as provided by the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC).
Net Gross
notional Weekly notional Weekly No. of Weekly
value change value change contracts change
(bln $) (bln $) GERMANY 19.66 -0.8% 113.48 0.2% 4,251 0.5% N'LANDS 3.47 0.3% 23.97 0.2% 1,267 0.2% FRANCE 22.51 -0.2% 129.52 1.1% 6,263 0.5% FINLAND 2.62 -1.0% 16.56 0.1% 727 0.3% AUSTRIA 5.71 -1.5% 54.01 -0.1% 2,376 0.1% Sub total 53.97 337.54 14,884 ----------------------------------------------------------- BELGIUM 5.53 0.7% 61.98 3.1% 3,298 2.5% ITALY 22.73 -0.4% 320.44 0.9% 9,771 1.5% SPAIN 14.51 1.0% 162.92 0.5% 6,739 1.2% Sub total 42.77 545.33 19,808 ----------------------------------------------------------- GREECE 3.16 -2.8% 68.90 -2.1% 4,323 0.7% IRELAND 4.02 1.4% 44.80 1.2% 2,943 2.1% PORTUGAL 5.22 -0.9% 64.17 0.1% 3,797 0.6% Sub total 12.40 177.87 11,063 ----------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL 109.14 1,060.74 45,755
DEFINITIONS
- GROSS NOTIONAL VALUE is the sum of CDS contracts bought (or equivalently sold) for all warehouse contracts. For example, a transaction of $10 million notional between buyer and seller of protection is reported as one contract and $10 million gross notional.
- NET NOTIONAL VALUE is the sum of the net protection bought by net buyers (or net protection sold by net sellers). The aggregate net notional data provided is calculated based on counterparty family.
Net notional positions generally represent the maximum possible net fund transfers between sellers of protection and net buyers of protection that could be required upon the occurrence of a credit event relating to particular reference entities.
- NUMBER OF CONTRACTS displays the actual number of contracts traded.
(Compiled by William James)
PHILADELPHIA, Feb 21 Proposed congressional bills that would limit the Federal Reserve's ability to independently decide policy are deeply concerning though the Fed, in order to be more transparent, can "communicate better" what motivates such decisions, a Fed official said on Tuesday.
NEW YORK, Feb 21 The U.S. Treasury Department on Tuesday sold $26 billion of two-year government debt supply at a yield of 1.230 percent to strong investor demand, Treasury data showed.