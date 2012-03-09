CANADA FX DEBT-C$ posts fresh 1-week high as oil prices climb

* Canadian dollar at $1.3042, or 76.68 U.S. cents * Loonie touches its strongest since Feb. 6 at C$1.3025 * Bond prices slightly lower across the yield curve * 10-year yield touches its highest since Feb. 3 at 1.751 percent TORONTO, Feb 14 The Canadian dollar strengthened to set a one-week high against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday as oil prices rose and the resignation of U.S. President Donald Trump's national security adviser pressured the greenback. Gains fo