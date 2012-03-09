(Adds details, background, analyst quote)

By William James

LONDON, March 9 Officials will meet at 1300 GMT to judge if Greece's overnight bond swap was a "credit event", triggering the payout of credit default swaps contracts worth just over $3 billion.

The International Swaps and Derivatives Association said its determinations committee will meet later on Friday after the it was asked to consider the issue.

The Greek finance ministry said 85.8 percent of its 177 billion euros of Greek-law bonds had been voluntarily submitted for the swap and that it would use a collective action clause to boost the particiption to 95.7 percent.

ISDA were not immediately available to provide further details on the nature of the question posed.

Previous legal guidance suggests the use of such a clause, which forces unwilling investors to comply with the terms of the debt exchange, will trigger a 'credit event' according to ISDA definitions. This would result in a payout on the net $3.16 billion outstanding credit default swap contracts.

"It almost now certainly going to trigger CDS. If this doesn't trigger it, nothing will," said Nick Stamenkovic, a bond strategist at RIA Capital markets in Edinburgh.

If the ISDA committee - consisting of 10 credit defult swap dealers and five other institutions, mainly hedge funds - decides the insurance has been triggered, the actual amount of money paid out is likely to be lower than $3.16 billion because bondholders do not lose all their original investment.

The payout is not immediate and the exact amount of money changing hands will be determined by an auction procedure which is expected to take place in the coming weeks.