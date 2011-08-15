* Wind generation seen around 1,100 MWh

* Spot rises in Poland and Hungary

* Slovak power consumption seen rising

PRAGUE, Aug 15 Low wind and renewed demand following a holiday in neighboring Germany drove Czech day ahead prices higher on Monday while power futures fell, traders said.

Electricity for Tuesday delivery rose nearly 5 percent to 51.10 euros($72.64) per megawatt hour in the over-the-counter market and cleared Czech market operator OTE's daily auction at 51.04 euros.

Traders said demand rose after a one-day holiday in parts of Germany and forecasts for low wind generation that according to Thomson Reuters Point Carbon was estimated at just above 1,100 MWh.

There were few trades further along the curve. The front month fell 1.5 percent to 52.95 euros and Cal '12 baseload declined 0.27 percent to 55.15 euros on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe.

Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '12 contract was down 11 cents to 57.05 euros in late afternoon trading on Germany's EEX.

In Bratislava, a forecast from the economy ministry showed Slovak electricity consumption should slowly rise to 32.6 terrawatts by 2016 from 29.3 terawatts in 2011 as the European Union country's economy improves.

Day ahead power rose on Hungary's HUPX to 51.36 euros from 43.99 euros and cleared auction up at 188.19 zlotys ($64.34)from 180.16 zlotys.

In other markets, Oil prices rose as economic data helped ease concerns over a looming recession but investors worried over the euro zone debt crisis and the outlook for global growth.

EUAs for December delivery CFI2Zc1, the bellwether carbon contract, were down 1.36 percent to 12.29 euros a tonne at 1356 GMT. (Reporting by Michael Kahn, Editing by Anthony Barker) ($1 = 0.703 Euros) ($1 = 2.925 Polish Zlotys)