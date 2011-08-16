* Wind capacity seen below 2,000 MW until Friday

* Growth fears hit power futures

* Spot prices rise in Hungary and Poland

PRAGUE, Aug 16 Plant outages and forecasts for low wind generation in the region helped push Czech day ahead prices higher on Tuesday while futures fell on economic growth fears, traders said.

Electricity for Wednesday cleared Czech market operator OTE's daily auction a little more than half a percent higher at 51.33 euros per megawatt hour. Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed wind capacity in Germany was expected to remain under 2,000 MWh until Friday.

Day ahead traded lower in the over-the-counter market at 50.75 euros in light trading as summer holidays chipped away at demand.

"There is little wind predicted this week and a number of outages," one trader said. "The long end of the curve was down, mainly because of the worse-than-expected GDP data from Germany."

Curve prices fell with fourth quarter delivery dipping half a percent to 59.45 euros ($85.88)and Cal '12 baseload traded on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe fell a little less than one percent to 54.78 euros on weak economic data in Germany.

Gross domestic product in Germany -- Europe's biggest economy -- slowed by more than expected in the second quarter, the country's federal statistics office said.

The benchmark German Cal '12 contract was down 20 cents to 56.85 euros in late afternoon trading on Germany's EEX.

Day ahead on Hungary's HUPX rose to 55.14 euros from 51.37 euros. This was well above the over-the-counter price of 50.95 euros.

In Poland, spot prices on the POLPX exchange jumped 3.2 percent to 194.24 zlotys ($67.69)due to rising exports to Germany and increased demand, traders said.

Exports to Germany rose 11.4 percent on Tuesday, data from the grid operator showed. Thirteen units representing 2.7 gigawatts of capacity are currently scheduled for maintenance.

"We are trading higher this week, which on one hand could be explained by maintenance and slowly rising demand, but also there is probably a little speculation in it," a trader said.

"Next week we could go a few zlotys higher. I think the market lull is slowly coming to an end."

In other markets, Brent crude futures fell, reversing gains in the previous session as worries about global economic growth and a stronger dollar tempered appetite for risky assets.

EUAs for December delivery CFI2Zc1, the bellwether carbon contract, were down a little more than 1 percent to 12.34 euros a tonne at 1330 GMT. (Reporting by Michael Kahn and Patryk Wasilewski; editing by Keiron Henderson) ($1 = 0.692 Euros) ($1 = 2.870 Polish Zlotys)