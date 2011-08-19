* Czech Cal '12 ticks down

* Wind to taper off from Friday

* Day ahead falls in Poland, Hungary

PRAGUE, Aug 19 Power for the next working day rose on Friday, boosted by tapering wind generation levels as the benchmark Cal '12 contract fell slightly.

Electricity for Monday delivery rose to 54.55 euros ($78.10) in the over-the-counter market, up from the Friday delivery price of 49 euros. Day ahead traded at 48.25 euros, around the same level as in neighboring Germany.

The main fundamental factor for Monday was wind, which according to Thomson Reuters Point Carbon data was expected to be around 2,000 MWh on Monday, well below the some 8,000 MWh expected for Friday.

Further along the curve, the front month rose three-quarters of a percent to 54.20 euros in over-the-counter trade while Cal '12 was down 0.18 percent to 54.75 euros on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe.

Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '12 contract was off 16 cents to 56.65 euros in late afternoon trading on Germany's EEX.

Day ahead on Hungary's HUPX exchange fell to 48.12 euros from 50.12 euros while power for Saturday cleared auction on Poland's POLPX down to 188.87 zlotys ($64.53)from 191.93 zlotys.

Brent crude was rose around a dollar on Friday after Spanish measures to address its economic frailty helped to reverse some of the deep sell-off triggered by concern the world is heading back into recession.

EUAs for December delivery CFI2Zc1, the bellwether carbon contract, were off 2 cents to 12.33 euros a tonne at 1336 GMT. (Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by Alison Birrane) ($1 = 0.699 Euros) ($1 = 2.927 Polish Zlotys)