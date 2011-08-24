* Czech Cal '12 highest since Aug. 1

* Heat, low wind support spot

* Czech/Slovak market splits again

PRAGUE, Aug 24Czech day ahead power jumped 4 percent on Wednesday due to a lingering heat wave, unplanned outages and increased demand, while Cal '12 baseload hit its highest in a month, traders said.

Electricity for Thursday delivery rose 3.5 percent to 61.20 euros($88.07)per megawatt hours in the over-the-counter market as wind generation in the region was forecast to drop below 1,000 MWh.

The Czech/Slovak markets also decoupled for the second straight day with day ahead clearing auction at 62.42 euros on the Czech side and 73.20 euros on the Slovak side.

CEPS, the Czech transmission system operator, said the market splitting was due to reduced cross-border capacity between the two countries.

"This restriction is temporary and a return to a normal state can be expected within the next week," CEPS said in a statement.

Further along the curve, the front month trade was up 1.5 percent to 54.55 euros and Cal '12 baseload closed up more than 1 percent at 55.90 euros on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe.

This was the highest level for the contract -- which is now trading above Cal '13 -- since it hit 55.95 euros on August 1.

Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '12 contract was up 68 cents to 57.80 euros in late afternoon trading on Germany's EEX.

Day ahead on Hungary's HUPX exchange cleared the daily auction at 62.91 euros, below the over-the-counter price of 68 euros as air conditioning usage drove demand.

Power for Thursday slipped 1.3 percent to 207.62 zlotys ($71.91)on Poland's POLPX exchange due to lower exports to Germany while data from the grid operator showed state utility PAK would take 200 MW offline on Friday for three months. Overall, 2.9 GW are offline in Poland.

"Spot market prices are edging lower because the grid operator trimmed export capacities to Germany," a trader said. "I would expect prices to continue easing until next week as German prices for next week do not look as attractive and export capacities are likely to remain low."

In other markets, brent crude futures extended gains to more than $1 on Wednesday in choppy trading as supportive economic data and a government report on deficit projections boosted Wall Street and helped lift oil prices.

EUAs for December delivery CFI2Zc1, the bellwether carbon contract, were up 2 percent to 13.19 euros a tonne at 1418 GMT. (Reporting by Michael Kahn and Patryk Wasilewski; editing by Keiron Henderson) ($1 = 0.695 Euros) ($1 = 2.887 Polish Zlotys)