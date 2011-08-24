* Czech Cal '12 highest since Aug. 1
* Heat, low wind support spot
* Czech/Slovak market splits again
PRAGUE, Aug 24Czech day ahead power jumped 4
percent on Wednesday due to a lingering heat wave, unplanned
outages and increased demand, while Cal '12 baseload hit its
highest in a month, traders said.
Electricity for Thursday delivery rose 3.5 percent to 61.20
euros($88.07)per megawatt hours in the over-the-counter market
as wind generation in the region was forecast to drop below
1,000 MWh.
The Czech/Slovak markets also decoupled for the second
straight day with day ahead clearing auction at 62.42 euros on
the Czech side and 73.20 euros on the Slovak side.
CEPS, the Czech transmission system operator, said the
market splitting was due to reduced cross-border capacity
between the two countries.
"This restriction is temporary and a return to a normal
state can be expected within the next week," CEPS said in a
statement.
Further along the curve, the front month trade was up 1.5
percent to 54.55 euros and Cal '12 baseload closed up more than
1 percent at 55.90 euros on the Prague-based Power Exchange
Central Europe.
This was the highest level for the contract -- which is now
trading above Cal '13 -- since it hit 55.95 euros on August 1.
Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '12 contract was
up 68 cents to 57.80 euros in late afternoon trading on
Germany's EEX.
Day ahead on Hungary's HUPX exchange cleared the daily
auction at 62.91 euros, below the over-the-counter price of 68
euros as air conditioning usage drove demand.
Power for Thursday slipped 1.3 percent to 207.62 zlotys
($71.91)on Poland's POLPX exchange due to lower exports to
Germany while data from the grid operator showed state utility
PAK would take 200 MW offline on Friday for three months.
Overall, 2.9 GW are offline in Poland.
"Spot market prices are edging lower because the grid
operator trimmed export capacities to Germany," a trader said.
"I would expect prices to continue easing until next week as
German prices for next week do not look as attractive and export
capacities are likely to remain low."
In other markets, brent crude futures extended gains to more
than $1 on Wednesday in choppy trading as supportive economic
data and a government report on deficit projections boosted Wall
Street and helped lift oil prices.
EUAs for December delivery CFI2Zc1, the bellwether carbon
contract, were up 2 percent to 13.19 euros a tonne at 1418 GMT.
(Reporting by Michael Kahn and Patryk Wasilewski; editing by
Keiron Henderson)
($1 = 0.695 Euros)
($1 = 2.887 Polish Zlotys)