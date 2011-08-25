* Czech Cal '12 drops off yesterday's peak

* Prices in Poland stable on export prices

Warsaw, Aug 25Czech day ahead power dropped by 6.5 percent in the over-the-counter market to 57.25 euros on Thursday on an expected cool down in weather and easing prices in Germany, traders said.

"The prices dropped today mainly on expectations of lower temperatures and following German prices," a trader said. "Still prices remain elevated due to border capacity and maintenance issues."

The Czech/Slovak markets decoupled on Wednesday with day ahead clearing auction at 62.42 euros on the Czech side and 73.20 euros on the Slovak side due to reduced cross-border capacity between the two countries.

Further along the curve, the October contract was up 2.9 percent to 60.10 euros on the over-the-counter market and Cal '12 baseload closed down 0.5 percent at 55.55 euros, dropping off its one-month peak.

Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '12 contract was down 35 cents to 57.50 euros in afternoon trading on Germany's EEX.

Day ahead on Hungary's HUPX exchange surged on the daily auction to 84.47 euros, significantly above the over-the-counter price of 66 euros.

On the Polish PolPX Friday delivery prices were flat at 207.06 zlotys ($71.672) from 207.62 a day earlier as export prices dropped.

"Exports are still there, keeping the prices high, but at least prices at which power is sold abroad stabilised so the market calmed down," a trader said.

In other markets, Brent crude futures held on to most gains and traded above $110 after a weekly report showed U.S. initial jobless claims rose last week, against expectations they would be lower. Trading was choppy for both crude contracts after the report.

EUAs for December delivery CFI2Zc1, the bellwether carbon contract, were down 1.4 percent to 13.00 euros a tonne at 1300 GMT. (Reporting by Patryk Wasilewski; editing by James Jukwey)

($1 = 2.889 Polish Zlotys)