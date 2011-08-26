Warsaw, Aug 26 Czech next business day power dropped to 51.50 euros on the over-the-counter market on Friday on solar production output, dropping carbon-dioxide allowances EUAs prices with investors awaiting for Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke's speech, traders said.

All eyes are on Bernanke's speech in Jackson Hole, Wyoming scheduled for 1400 GMT, with markets eager to hear what the Fed's plan is to help a struggling U.S. economy, although the consensus was that its options are limited.

"People are waiting for Bernanke and a little worried, EUAs are slightly lower depressing the curve," a trader said. "It's also hot so solar output is high."

Further along the curve, the September contract was down 1.4 percent to 53.80 euros on the over-the-counter market and the fourth quarter was down 1.3 percent to 60.85 euros.

Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '12 contract was flat at 57.60 euros in afternoon trading on Germany's EEX.

Day ahead on Hungary's HUPX exchange gave up Thursday surge with prices down to 60.75 euros, from 84.47 euros day earlier.

On the Polish PolPX Saturday delivery prices dropped to 192.14 zlotys ($66.18) from 207.06 on Thursday due to low weekend demand, while further along the curve prices remained stable with bids at Cal'12 contract at 203.15 zlotys.

In other markets, Brent crude futures extended losses to more than $1 in choppy trading ahead of a highly anticipated speech by Ben Bernanke and ahead of the open outcry session for oil trading in New York.

EUAs for December delivery CFI2Zc1, the bellwether carbon contract, were down 0.5 percent to 12.95 euros a tonne at 1315GMT. (Reporting by Patryk Wasilewski; editing by Jason Neely)

($1 = 2.889 Polish Zlotys) ($1 = 2.903 Polish Zlotys)