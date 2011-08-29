* Czech Cal '12 up 2 pct to 56.70 euros

* Traders call for end to CEE power trade changes

* Day ahead flat in Poland

PRAGUE, Aug 29Decreasing wind and solar capacity helped push up Czech spot power on Monday while Cal '12 surged to a 10-week high, buoyed by the strong prompt and rising fuels, traders said.

Electricity for Tuesday delivery rose to 55.85 euros ($80.20) per megawatt hour in the over-the-counter market, up from the Monday delivery price of 51.50 euros and about 5 cents below the day ahead price in neighboring Germany.

Thomson Reuters Point Carbon data showed wind generation in Germany -- the region's biggest renewable source -- was expected to fall to around 5,535 MW with solar capacity dipping to 2,345 MWh.

The Czech and Slovak markets were also in line after decoupling last week but traders said Slovak grid capacity was still reduced.

"I would say the big driver is the strong spot," another trader said.

Prices were strong along the curve with fourth-quarter delivery gaining 4 percent to 63.15 euros and 2012 first-quarter delivery up more than 4 percent to 62.15 euros.

Cal '12 baseload gained nearly 2 percent to 56.70 euros on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe, the highest level since hitting 57.15 euros on June 17.

Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '12 contract was up 1.01 euros to 58.65 euros in late afternoon trading on Germany's EEX.

Elsewhere, the European Federation of Energy Traders called on Central European regulators to immediately drop plans for a new system to allocate cross-border power capacity, because the changes will hurt the market.

In Hungary, day ahead on the HUPX exchange cleared daily auction 56.31 euros, well below the over-the-counter spot price of 63 euros.

Spot prices were flat at 202.18 zlotys ($69.53) on Poland's POLPX exchange. Poland's Tauron also plans to halt 460 megawatts of power for maintenance on Wednesday at its power plant in Lagisza, data from the grid operator PSE Operator showed.

In other markets, gas rose higher while Brent crude oil rose above $112 as the dollar weakened and after hurricane Irene swept along the U.S. East Coast, with no reports so far of serious damage to refineries and terminals.

EUAs for December delivery CFI2Zc1, the bellwether carbon contract, were up 2 percent to 13.19 euros a tonne at 1418 GMT. (Reporting by Michael Kahn; editing by Alison Birrane) ($1 = 0.696 Euros) ($1 = 2.908 Polish Zlotys)