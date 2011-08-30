* Czech Cal '12 rises to 56.85 euros

PRAGUE, Aug 30 Czech day ahead prices rose strongly on Tuesday, helped by a drop in wind generation and energy demand in neighboring Slovakia while Cal '12 hit a fresh 10-week high, traders said.

Electricity for Wednesday delivery rose 4 percent to 59.65 euros ($86.70) per megawatt hour -- above neighboring Germany -- in the over-the-counter market with traders citing a possible outage in Slovakia for stoking demand.

Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon also showed that wind generation in Germany was expected to drop to under 2,000 MWh from more than 5,400 MWh the previous day.

"There is a lack of energy in Slovakia," one trader said. "There is talk there is a power plant out."

Further along the curve, the front month gained more than 1 percent to 55.30 euros and October delivery jumped nearly 5 percent to 62.80 euros.

Meanwhile, Cal '12 baseload rose 0.26 percent to 56.85 euros on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe, the highest level since 57.15 euros on June 17.

Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '12 contract was up 17 cents to 58.80 euros in late afternoon trading on Germany's EEX.

In Serbia, the country's meteorological service forecast water levels to rise on the Sava and Morava rivers and stay unchanged or fall on others through Sept. 6 after they fell last week.

Day ahead on Hungary's HUPX exchange rose to 59.26 euros with 13,500 MWh clearing the bourse's daily auction, a little less than two euros below the over-the-counter price.

In Poland, spot prices on the POLPX exchange rose 5 percent to 209.92 zlotys ($73.55) on exports and higher energy consumption. Some market participants saw the jump as an attempt to boost the September futures contract, which now trades at a significant discount to the spot price.

Data from the grid operator also showed that for Thursday 11 units accounting for 2.6 GW of installed capacity are planned to remain offline.

"The spot price rose quite strongly today as a result of high export capacities and an attractive spread to the German market," a trader said.

"This could be a play to drag the September price higher at the last moment before its expiration," another trader added.

In other markets, oil was higher in late afternoon trading with Brent extending gains on better-than-expected data on home prices and as investors eyed a tropical storm in the Atlantic.

EUAs for December delivery CFI2Zc1, the bellwether carbon contract, were down 2 cents to 13.30 euros a tonne at 1406 GMT. (Reporting by Michael Kahn and Patryk Wasilewski; editing by Jason Neely) ($1 = 0.688 Euros) ($1 = 2.854 Polish Zlotys)