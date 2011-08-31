* Higher solar capacity expected

* Czech Cal '12 falls to 56.75 euros

* Spot rises in Hungary, Poland

PRAGUE, Aug 31 Czech day ahead power fell on Wednesday on increased solar capacity in the region and Cal '12 baseload fell from 10-week highs, traders said.

Electricity for Thursday delivery fell to 58.60 euros ($84.58) per megawatt hour from 59.65 euros in the over-the-counter market. Day ahead power cleared Czech market operator OTE's daily auction down nearly 3 percent to 58.25 euros.

Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon forecast wind generation in Germany to fall to around 1,000 MWh for Thursday and then at around 700 MWh for Friday. Solar capacity was forecast to rise to above 3,000 MWh for Thursday.

"It may be down because the weather is supposed to be nice and solar output should be good," one trader said.

Further along the curve, October power fell 10 cents to 62.70 euros while November delivery surged more than 5 percent to 65.30 euros on expectations of colder-than-average temperatures.

Cal '12 baseload closed down 0.18 percent to 56.75 euros on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe, falling from a fresh 10-week high hit a day earlier.

Around the region, the benchmark Germany Cal '12 was down 7 cents to 58.80 euros in late afternoon trading on Germany's EEX.

Day ahead on Hungary's HUPX exchange rose to 63.95 euros from 59.26 euros. This was above the level of Thursday delivery in the over-the-counter market, which traded at 60.50 euros.

In Poland, the spot market jumped 7.5 percent to 225.60 zlotys ($78.35) as exports and demand for power pulled prices up. The grid operator did not report any new outages.

"There is a shortage of power in the system and the grid operator allowed for significant export capacity, which given an attractive spread with Germany led to a jump in prices," a trader said.

The country's gas monopoly PGNiG is likely to end up at an arbitrage court in its row with Gazprom over the price of its long-term gas supply contracts, the monopoly's deputy head Przemyslaw Duczinski said on Wednesday.

In other markets, U.S. crude oil added to gains late in the afternoon after positive economic data from the United States, the world's biggest energy consumer.

EUAs for December delivery CFI2Zc1, the bellwether carbon contract, were down more than 2 percent to 13.19 euros a tonne at 1410 GMT. (Reporting by Michael Kahn and Patryk Wasilewski; Editing by Alison Birrane) ($1 = 0.693 Euros) ($1 = 2.879 Polish Zlotys)