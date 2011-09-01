* Czech Cal '12 steady

* Wind, solar capacity seen falling

* Spot rises in Poland, off in Hungary

PRAGUE, Sept 1 Czech spot power dipped on Thursday with decreased demand headed into the weekend offsetting declining renewable generation, traders said.

Electricity for Friday delivery fell to 58.25 euros ($83.89) from 58.60 euros in the over-the-counter market and cleared Czech market operator OTE's daily auction down almost 1 percent to 57.83 euros.

Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed consumption was forecast to drop on Friday with wind generation low at under 1,000 MWh and solar capacity falling too.

"It's the Friday drop in demand at the end of the week," one trader said.

Further along the curve, the new front month contract fell nearly 1 percent to 62.25 euros while Cal '12 baseload was relatively stable, closing off 0.09 percent to 56.70 euros.

Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '12 contract was up 22 cents to 58.90 euros on Germany's EEX in late afternoon trading.

Day ahead power on Hungary's HUPX fell to 59.42 euros from 63.95 euros with 12,165.70 MWh clearing the daily auction. On Poland's POLPX electricity for Friday rose to 226.33 zlotys ($78.53)from 225.60 zlotys.

The head of the country's energy regulator URE also said he wants to partially free-up the natural gas market next year by allowing prices for industrial clients to be set by the market.

In other markets, U.S. crude futures seesawed near unchanged later Thursday afternoon after briefly turning higher on a boost from supportive reports showing a slip in jobless claims and a rise in same-store sales.

The Czech finance ministry said its chief Miroslav Kalousek was against a plan to grant carbon dioxide emissions permits to electricity and heat producers for free.

EUAs for December delivery CFI2Zc1, the bellwether carbon contract, were down a little more than 1 percent to 12.81 euros a tonne at 13:39 GMT. (Reporting by Michael Kahn; editing by Keiron Henderson) ($1 = 0.695 Euros) ($1 = 2.882 Polish Zlotys)