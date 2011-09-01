* Czech Cal '12 steady
* Wind, solar capacity seen falling
* Spot rises in Poland, off in Hungary
PRAGUE, Sept 1 Czech spot power dipped on
Thursday with decreased demand headed into the weekend
offsetting declining renewable generation, traders said.
Electricity for Friday delivery fell to 58.25 euros
($83.89) from 58.60 euros in the over-the-counter market and
cleared Czech market operator OTE's daily auction down almost 1
percent to 57.83 euros.
Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed consumption
was forecast to drop on Friday with wind generation low at under
1,000 MWh and solar capacity falling too.
"It's the Friday drop in demand at the end of the week," one
trader said.
Further along the curve, the new front month contract fell
nearly 1 percent to 62.25 euros while Cal '12 baseload was
relatively stable, closing off 0.09 percent to 56.70 euros.
Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '12 contract was
up 22 cents to 58.90 euros on Germany's EEX in late afternoon
trading.
Day ahead power on Hungary's HUPX fell to 59.42 euros from
63.95 euros with 12,165.70 MWh clearing the daily auction. On
Poland's POLPX electricity for Friday rose to 226.33 zlotys
($78.53)from 225.60 zlotys.
The head of the country's energy regulator URE also said he
wants to partially free-up the natural gas market next year by
allowing prices for industrial clients to be set by the market.
In other markets, U.S. crude futures seesawed near unchanged
later Thursday afternoon after briefly turning higher on a boost
from supportive reports showing a slip in jobless claims and a
rise in same-store sales.
The Czech finance ministry said its chief Miroslav Kalousek
was against a plan to grant carbon dioxide emissions permits to
electricity and heat producers for free.
EUAs for December delivery CFI2Zc1, the bellwether carbon
contract, were down a little more than 1 percent to 12.81 euros
a tonne at 13:39 GMT.
(Reporting by Michael Kahn; editing by Keiron
Henderson)
($1 = 0.695 Euros)
($1 = 2.882 Polish Zlotys)