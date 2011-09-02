* Cal '12 falls 30 cents to 56.40 euros
* Wind generation seen peaking above 12,000 MWh
* Day ahead down in Poland, Hungary
PRAGUE, Sept 2 Czech power prices for next week
slumped on Friday as wind generation in the region was forecast
to climb while futures eased further from a 10-week high hit
this week.
Electricity for Monday delivery -- the next working day --
declined to 56.60 euros ($80.66) per megawatt hour in the
over-the-counter market from the Friday delivery price of 58.25
euros. Power for the week was lower at 51.25 euros.
Renewed work week demand was not enough to offset rising
wind capacity in Germany.
Thomson Reuters Point Carbon data showed generation was
expected to peak at above 12,000 MWh on Wednesday from lows
below 1,000 this week.
Further along the curve, the front month was stable at 62.25
euros while Cal '12 baseload closed down fell half a percent to
56.40 euros on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe.
Earlier this week the contract hit 56.85 euros, its highest
level since June 17.
Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '12 contract was
down 39 cents to 58.40 euros on Germany's EEX in late afternoon
trading.
Elsewhere, Serbian oil firm NIS, majority owned by Russia's
Gazprom Neft , said it plans to set up subsidiaries in
Bosnia, Bulgaria, Hungary and Romania as part of its regional
expansion strategy.
Day ahead power on Hungary's HUPX cleared auction lower at
51.98 euros while Saturday delivery on Poland's POLPX was down
at 210.13 zlotys. ($72.07)
Oil futures dropped more than $2 on Friday after data showed
U.S. job growth had ground to a halt, adding to evidence of
economic weakness that could limit fuel demand in the world's
biggest crude consumer.
EUAs for December delivery CFI2Zc1, the bellwether carbon
contract, were down more than 3 percent to 12.47 euros a tonne
at 13:49 GMT.
(Reporting by Michael Kahn; editing by Jason
Neely)
($1 = 0.702 Euros)
($1 = 2.916 Polish Zlotys)