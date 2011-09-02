* Cal '12 falls 30 cents to 56.40 euros

* Wind generation seen peaking above 12,000 MWh

* Day ahead down in Poland, Hungary

PRAGUE, Sept 2 Czech power prices for next week slumped on Friday as wind generation in the region was forecast to climb while futures eased further from a 10-week high hit this week.

Electricity for Monday delivery -- the next working day -- declined to 56.60 euros ($80.66) per megawatt hour in the over-the-counter market from the Friday delivery price of 58.25 euros. Power for the week was lower at 51.25 euros.

Renewed work week demand was not enough to offset rising wind capacity in Germany.

Thomson Reuters Point Carbon data showed generation was expected to peak at above 12,000 MWh on Wednesday from lows below 1,000 this week.

Further along the curve, the front month was stable at 62.25 euros while Cal '12 baseload closed down fell half a percent to 56.40 euros on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe.

Earlier this week the contract hit 56.85 euros, its highest level since June 17.

Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '12 contract was down 39 cents to 58.40 euros on Germany's EEX in late afternoon trading.

Elsewhere, Serbian oil firm NIS, majority owned by Russia's Gazprom Neft , said it plans to set up subsidiaries in Bosnia, Bulgaria, Hungary and Romania as part of its regional expansion strategy.

Day ahead power on Hungary's HUPX cleared auction lower at 51.98 euros while Saturday delivery on Poland's POLPX was down at 210.13 zlotys. ($72.07)

Oil futures dropped more than $2 on Friday after data showed U.S. job growth had ground to a halt, adding to evidence of economic weakness that could limit fuel demand in the world's biggest crude consumer.

EUAs for December delivery CFI2Zc1, the bellwether carbon contract, were down more than 3 percent to 12.47 euros a tonne at 13:49 GMT. (Reporting by Michael Kahn; editing by Jason Neely) ($1 = 0.702 Euros) ($1 = 2.916 Polish Zlotys)