* Czech Cal '12 down 1 pct to 55.90 euros

* Wind generation forecast to peak mid-week

* Hungary spot OTC, exchange price diverge

PRAGUE, Sept 5 Rising renewable generation in the region and cooler weather that blunted demand drove down Czech day ahead prices on Monday while Cal '12 dipped as oil fell, traders said.

Electricity for Tuesday delivery fell to 49.30 euros ($70.05)per megawatt hour in the over-the-counter market -- in line with neighboring Germany but well below the Friday for Monday price of 56.60 euros.

Thomson Reuters Point Carbon data showed wind generation in Germany was expected to more than double to above 12,000 MWh on Tuesday before peaking above 15,000 MWh on Wednesday.

"It is much cooler so there is no air conditioning demand after the hot weekend," one trader said. "There are no export capacities to Poland either."

Prices fell along the curve with the front month down nearly 2 percent to 61.25 euros and Cal '12 baseload closed down almost 1 percent to 55.90 euros on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe.

Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '12 contract was down 35 cents to 58.10 euros in late afternoon trading on Germany's EEX.

Day ahead on Hungary's HUPX shot up to 82.22 euros from 58.55 euros, well above the over-the-counter price of 52.90 euros. Market participants have speculated recent similar divergences between the OTC and exchange price have resulted from a mistake or an unlimited price order.

Spot prices on Poland's POLPX exchange dropped 4 percent to 204.1 zlotys ($69.19)due to dipping German prices and falling carbon prices.

Only one new block was scheduled for maintenance starting on Monday, a 120 megawatt block at PAK's Adamow power plant. Overall 11 units with 2.8 gigawatts are offline at the moment

"Yesterday's price was unusually high most likely due to low liquidity, while today's trading was much calmer," one trader said.

"Prices on contracts for the fourth quarter and Cal'12 also dropped due to lower prices of emissions and I think the prices will continue to drop throughout the week."

Brent crude oil fell below $111 a barrel on Monday as fears of another U.S. recession and slowing growth elsewhere raised the prospect of lower demand for fuel.

EUAs for December delivery CFI2Zc1, the bellwether carbon contract, were down nearly 2 percent to 12.36 euros a tonne at 13:45 GMT. (Reporting by Michael Kahn and Patryk Wasilewski; editing by William Hardy) ($1 = 0.704 Euros) ($1 = 2.950 Polish Zlotys)