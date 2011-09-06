* Czech Cal '12 steady at 55.95 euros

* Wind generation to surge

* Hungarian spot trades far higher than peers

PRAGUE, Sept 6 Czech and Polish day ahead power prices fell on Tuesday due to increased wind generation in the region while Cal '12 baseload held steady.

Electricity for Wednesday delivery in the Czech Republic fell nearly 3 euros to 46.50 euros ($65.62)per megawatt hours in the over-the-counter market as wind generation in Germany was forecast to top 16,000 MWh.

Day ahead was trading above the benchmark German spot price, which was hovering around 46 euros in the over-the-counter market.

"Renewable production is the main driver yet again as wind power production is surging for the first half of tomorrow," Thomson Reuters Point Carbon analysts said.

Further along the curve, the front month climbed 50 cents to 61.75 euros while Cal '12 baseload rose 0.09 percent to 55.95 euros on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe.

Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '12 contract was up 13 cents at 58.10 euros in late afternoon trading on Germany's EEX.

Serbia's hydrometeorological service forecast water levels remaining mainly flat through September 13 after they fell last week on all rivers except the Drina and Morava.

The spot price in Hungary traded well above its peers in the region for a second day in a row with traders citing the high price on the HUPX exchange as a reason for the soaring over-the-counter price.

HUPX cleared daily auction at 73.46 euros, down from 82.22 euros a day earlier and well above the over-the-counter price of around 65 euros.

"The OTC-HUPX spread was simply too high and now the OTC follows this," one trader said. "There will also be a cross-border capacity reduction from mid-September on the Slovak/Hungarian border."

In Poland, the spot contract dropped 5 percent to 193.95 zlotys ($64.94) on the POLPX exchange with German wind generation, weakening exports and lower prices on the country's balancing market cited as reasons.

Poland's Enea also said it would halt 560 megawatts of power on Wednesday for a three-week maintenance t its Kozienice power plant, data from grid operator PSE Operator showed.

But more power units going back online will more than offset the capacity loss from shutdowns, leading to only 2.8 gigawatts of power offline across Poland at 11 power plants.

Brent crude oil rose above $110 per barrel on Tuesday as expectations of a new stimulus for the U.S. economy outweighed recession fears and euro zone debt crisis worries.

EUAs for December delivery CFI2Zc1, the bellwether carbon contract, were down almost 1 percent to 12.31 euros a tonne at 13:46 GMT. (Reporting by Michael Kahn and Patryk Wasilewski; editing by William Hardy) ($1 = 0.709 Euros) ($1 = 2.987 Polish Zlotys)