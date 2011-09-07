* Czech Cal '12 rises to 56 euros
* Hungary spot soars third straight day
* 3.78 GW of power offline in Poland
PRAGUE, Sept 7 Czech day ahead power rebounded
on Wednesday on forecasts for less renewables and limited supply
after CEZ took a nuclear unit offline for unplanned maintenance,
traders said.
Electricity for Thursday delivery jumped more than 9 percent
to 50.25 euros per megawatt hour in the over-the-counter market
and traded above the spot price in neighboring Germany.
Thomson Reuters Point Carbon forecast wind generation in
Germany to fall to around 13,000 MWh hours on Thursday with
solar capacity to decrease to around 1,000 MWh.
Traders said lower wind forecasts for the weekend and next
week were supporting those contracts along with Czech utility
CEZ's announcement to take the 1,013 MW unit 2 offline for a
nine-day unplanned outage.
"Less wind is now predicted for the weekend," one trader
said. "Next weeks prices are up as well."
Further along the curve, the front month fell a little less
than half a percent to 61.50 euros and November delivery was
relatively stable at 66.25 euros.
Cal '12 baseload rose 0.09 percent to 56 euros on the
Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe.
Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '12 contract was
up 10 cents at 58.12 euros in late afternoon trading on
Germany's EEX.
In Serbia, grid operator Elektromreza Srbije (EMS) announced
the total cross-border capacity available for allocation in
October through a joint auction with Hungary.
Day ahead on Hungary's HUPX exchange cleared well above
Germany for the third straight day at 71.44 euros. The high
level also dragged up the OTC price, which was near 75 euros.
Traders said huge price spikes on HUPX since the start of
July are fuelling trader concern and could threaten the growing
bourse's credibility.
Day ahead on Poland's POLPX exchange rose to 196.74 zlotys
from 193.95 zlotys with 43,735 MWh clearing daily auction as
Poland's PGE and state-owned Energa planned to halt
453 megawatts of power on Thursday and Friday for maintenance at
two different power plants.
That takes the total capacity taken offline due to outages
up to 3.78 GW across 14 power plants in Poland, according to
data from grid operator PSE Operator.
In other markets, oil was up over $113 a barrel on Wednesday
afternoon, underpinned by expectations of lower U.S. crude
stocks after a storm disrupted production in the Gulf of Mexico,
and optimism about a new support package for the U.S. economy.
EUAs for December delivery CFI2Zc1, the bellwether carbon
contract, were up more than 1 percent to 12.36 euros a tonne at
13:38 GMT.
(Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by Alison
Birrane)
($1 = 0.709 Euros)
($1 = 2.987 Polish Zlotys)