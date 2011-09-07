* Czech Cal '12 rises to 56 euros

* Hungary spot soars third straight day

* 3.78 GW of power offline in Poland

PRAGUE, Sept 7 Czech day ahead power rebounded on Wednesday on forecasts for less renewables and limited supply after CEZ took a nuclear unit offline for unplanned maintenance, traders said.

Electricity for Thursday delivery jumped more than 9 percent to 50.25 euros per megawatt hour in the over-the-counter market and traded above the spot price in neighboring Germany.

Thomson Reuters Point Carbon forecast wind generation in Germany to fall to around 13,000 MWh hours on Thursday with solar capacity to decrease to around 1,000 MWh.

Traders said lower wind forecasts for the weekend and next week were supporting those contracts along with Czech utility CEZ's announcement to take the 1,013 MW unit 2 offline for a nine-day unplanned outage.

"Less wind is now predicted for the weekend," one trader said. "Next weeks prices are up as well."

Further along the curve, the front month fell a little less than half a percent to 61.50 euros and November delivery was relatively stable at 66.25 euros.

Cal '12 baseload rose 0.09 percent to 56 euros on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe.

Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '12 contract was up 10 cents at 58.12 euros in late afternoon trading on Germany's EEX.

In Serbia, grid operator Elektromreza Srbije (EMS) announced the total cross-border capacity available for allocation in October through a joint auction with Hungary.

Day ahead on Hungary's HUPX exchange cleared well above Germany for the third straight day at 71.44 euros. The high level also dragged up the OTC price, which was near 75 euros.

Traders said huge price spikes on HUPX since the start of July are fuelling trader concern and could threaten the growing bourse's credibility.

Day ahead on Poland's POLPX exchange rose to 196.74 zlotys from 193.95 zlotys with 43,735 MWh clearing daily auction as Poland's PGE and state-owned Energa planned to halt 453 megawatts of power on Thursday and Friday for maintenance at two different power plants.

That takes the total capacity taken offline due to outages up to 3.78 GW across 14 power plants in Poland, according to data from grid operator PSE Operator.

In other markets, oil was up over $113 a barrel on Wednesday afternoon, underpinned by expectations of lower U.S. crude stocks after a storm disrupted production in the Gulf of Mexico, and optimism about a new support package for the U.S. economy.

EUAs for December delivery CFI2Zc1, the bellwether carbon contract, were up more than 1 percent to 12.36 euros a tonne at 13:38 GMT. (Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by Alison Birrane) ($1 = 0.709 Euros) ($1 = 2.987 Polish Zlotys)