* Czech Cal '12 climbs almost 1 percent

* Wind generation forecast at around 2,400 MWh

* High spread between Hungary's HUPX/OTC lingers

PRAGUE, Sept 8 Lower wind generation in the region and cool weather lifted Czech day ahead prices on Thursday while Cal '12 baseload rose, shrugging off worries about the economy, traders said.

Electricity for Friday delivery rose nearly 16 percent to around 57.75 euros ($81.06) per megawatt hour in the over-the-counter market, trading a little under a euro below the day ahead price in neighbouring Germany.

Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed wind generation in Germany, which accounts for the lion's share of the region's renewable output, was forecast to drop sharply to around 2,400 MWh for Friday and remain low through the weekend.

"The decline in wind power and colder weather is helping the spot price," one trader said.

Further along the curve, the front month climbed more than 1 percent to 62.30 euros while Cal '12 baseload was up 0.80 percent to 56.45 euros in late afternoon trading on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe.

Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '12 was up 37 cents to 58.50 euros in late afternoon trading on Germany's EEX.

In the Czech Republic, a draft plan from the industry ministry proposed building a string of new nuclear plants over coming decades.

Day ahead on Hungary's HUPX exchange fell more in line with its regional peers in dropping 59.83 euros but the spot price in the over-the-counter market remained far higher at 76.50 euros.

In Poland, grid operator PSE Operator said it plans to launch an electricity link with Ukraine starting in October to allow power trade.

Day ahead on the country's POLPX exchange rose to 198.70 zlotys ($66.02) from 196.74 zlotys with nearly 50,000 MWh clearing the daily auction.

Brent and U.S. crude futures turned higher late on Thursday afternoon in very choppy trading ahead of weekly government oil inventory data expected to show crude oil stockpiles fell last week in the United States.

EUAs for December delivery CFI2Zc1, the bellwether carbon contract, were down almost 1 percent to 12.34 euros a tonne at 13:38 GMT. (Reporting by Michael Kahn; editing by Jason Neely) ($1 = 0.712 Euros) ($1 = 3.010 Polish Zlotys)