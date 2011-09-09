* Czech Cal '12 falls to 55.95 euros
* Wind offsets outages for Monday
* Hungary spot remains high
PRAGUE, Sept 9 Czech power for the next working
day fell on Friday as healthy wind generation and lower
consumption offset tight supply due to outages, including those
at 3 nuclear units, traders said.
Electricity for Monday delivery was at around 52.80 euros
($73.94)per megawatt hour in the over-the-counter market, down
from the Friday delivery price of 57.75 euros.
Both 1,013 MW units at Czech utility CEZ's Temelin nuclear
power plant are scheduled to remain offline along with a 456-MW
unit at its Dukovany facility.
"Monday will see strong renewable power output and lower
consumption than today, pushing the price down," Thomson Reuters
Point Carbon analysts said.
Further along the curve, power for next week fell half a
percent to 51 euros while Cal '12 baseload closed 0.71 percent
down to 55.95 euros the Prague-based Power Exchange Central
Europe.
Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '12 was down 24
cents to 58.35 euros in late afternoon trading on Germany's EEX.
In Poland, data from the grid operator showed generators
halted an additional 225 megawatts of power, bringing the total
capacity scheduled for maintenance over weekend to 4 gigawatts.
Prices on the country's spot market jumped nearly 5 percent
to 208.35 zlotys ($68.64) as exports, an expected rise in
temperatures and maintenance offset usually lower weekend power
demand.
"Prices rose despite weekend because of significant export
capacities and planned maintenance," a trader said.
"I would expect next week's prices to drop, as spreads
between Poland and Germany will not be as lucrative due to
increasing wind production."
Day ahead on Hungary's HUPX cleared auction at 59.06 euros,
continuing a run well above its regional peers as limited cross
border capacity weighed. Power for Monday on the
over-the-counter market was high as well at 73.50 euros.
Oil retreated on Friday, hit by gloom surrounding prospects
for the global economy and dollar gains but Brent crude
outperformed other commodities, supported by tight supply in
Europe and the United States.
EUAs for December delivery CFI2Zc1, the bellwether carbon
contract, were down a little more than 2.5 percent to 11.95
euros a tonne at 1253 GMT.
(Reporting by Michael Kahn and Patryk Wasilewski; editing by
Keiron Henderson)
($1 = 0.714 Euros)
($1 = 3.036 Polish Zlotys)