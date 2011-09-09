* Czech Cal '12 falls to 55.95 euros

* Wind offsets outages for Monday

* Hungary spot remains high

PRAGUE, Sept 9 Czech power for the next working day fell on Friday as healthy wind generation and lower consumption offset tight supply due to outages, including those at 3 nuclear units, traders said.

Electricity for Monday delivery was at around 52.80 euros ($73.94)per megawatt hour in the over-the-counter market, down from the Friday delivery price of 57.75 euros.

Both 1,013 MW units at Czech utility CEZ's Temelin nuclear power plant are scheduled to remain offline along with a 456-MW unit at its Dukovany facility.

"Monday will see strong renewable power output and lower consumption than today, pushing the price down," Thomson Reuters Point Carbon analysts said.

Further along the curve, power for next week fell half a percent to 51 euros while Cal '12 baseload closed 0.71 percent down to 55.95 euros the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe.

Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '12 was down 24 cents to 58.35 euros in late afternoon trading on Germany's EEX.

In Poland, data from the grid operator showed generators halted an additional 225 megawatts of power, bringing the total capacity scheduled for maintenance over weekend to 4 gigawatts.

Prices on the country's spot market jumped nearly 5 percent to 208.35 zlotys ($68.64) as exports, an expected rise in temperatures and maintenance offset usually lower weekend power demand.

"Prices rose despite weekend because of significant export capacities and planned maintenance," a trader said.

"I would expect next week's prices to drop, as spreads between Poland and Germany will not be as lucrative due to increasing wind production."

Day ahead on Hungary's HUPX cleared auction at 59.06 euros, continuing a run well above its regional peers as limited cross border capacity weighed. Power for Monday on the over-the-counter market was high as well at 73.50 euros.

Oil retreated on Friday, hit by gloom surrounding prospects for the global economy and dollar gains but Brent crude outperformed other commodities, supported by tight supply in Europe and the United States.

EUAs for December delivery CFI2Zc1, the bellwether carbon contract, were down a little more than 2.5 percent to 11.95 euros a tonne at 1253 GMT. (Reporting by Michael Kahn and Patryk Wasilewski; editing by Keiron Henderson) ($1 = 0.714 Euros) ($1 = 3.036 Polish Zlotys)