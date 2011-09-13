* Czech Cal '12 rises to 56 euros

* Temelin unit to come on line Thursday

* Hungary spot falls but remains high

PRAGUE, Sept 13 Rising commodity prices and tighter supply due to outages at three nuclear units lifted Czech spot prices on Tuesday, offsetting high wind capacity levels, traders said.

Electricity for Wednesday delivery rose to 49.60 euros per megawatt hour in the over-the-counter market, up from 48.50 euros a day earlier. Spot power cleared up more than 4 percent to 50.52 on Czech market operator OTE's daily auction.

Both prices were above neighboring Germany, which has stepped up imports from the Czech Republic following its announcement to begin exiting nuclear power.

Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed wind generation in Germany -- the region's largest renewables producer -- forecast as high as 13,000 MWh before falling on Thursday.

"It's probably the outages as well as strong commodities that pushed up prices today," one trader said.

Further along the curve, power for next week was up more than 8 percent to 55.15 euros while the front month was steady at 61.95 euros. Cal '12 baseload was up half a percent to 56 euros in afternoon trade on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe.

Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '12 was up 34 cents to 58.15 euros in late afternoon trading on Germany's EEX.

Supply has been tighter in the Czech Republic with three nuclear units out but Czech power group CEZ said on Tuesday it would reconnect the 1,013 MW unit 2 at its Temelin nuclear power plant to the grid on Thursday and the 1,013 MW unit 1 at the start of next week.

In Serbia, water levels for power will fall slightly through September 20 after they rose on most rivers a week ago, the Balkan country's hydrometeorological service said in a weekly forecast on Tuesday.

Day ahead on Hungary's HUPX tumbled to 66.38 euros from 93.06 euros in a topsy-turvy market in recent months traders say has been hard to explain. The day ahead price remained well above that of its regional peers, including Germany.

The volatility, which has seen the spot price soar to as much as 50 euros above Germany, has also spurred Hungary's electricity traders union to ask the grid operator and energy office to open an investigation.

In Poland, day ahead was flat at 195.18 zlotys on the country's POLPX exchange where 41,160 MWh cleared the daily auction.

Brent pared early gains after the International Energy Agency cuts its estimate for demand growth and raised its supply forecast, countering support provided by rebounds in the euro and in stock markets.

EUAs for December delivery CFI2Zc1, the bellwether carbon contract, were up nearly 1.5 percent at 12.08 euros a tonne at 1259 GMT. (Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by Alison Birrane)