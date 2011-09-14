* Czech Cal '12 fall to 55.70 euros

* Wind seen dropping almost in half

* Hungary HUPX spot nears 100 euros

PRAGUE, Sept 14 Czech day ahead soared on Wednesday on forecasts for a steep drop in wind production levels in the region, while power futures fell, traders said.

Electricity for Thursday delivery cleared Czech market operator OTE's daily auction 13 percent higher at 57.09 euros ($78.09). Day ahead in the over-the-counter market rose to 56.50 euros.

Three Czech nuclear units remained offline but data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed wind production in Germany would fall almost in half to around 7,000 MWh.

"The wind production should go down quite a bit from today's levels," one trader said.

Further along the curve, the front month fell about 1.5 percent to 61 euros in over-the-counter trade while Cal '12 baseload on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe closed down 0.36 percent to 55.70 euros.

Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '12 fell 19 cents to 57.80 euros in late afternoon trading on Germany's EEX.

In Slovakia, initial results of European Union stress tests showed the country's two nuclear power plants were safe and reliable.

Poland opened a new gas link with the Czech Republic on Wednesday and plans to expand its capacities, the head of gas pipeline operator Gaz System told Reuters.

Poland's POLPX spot market was steady at 195.10 zlotys ($61.59) with balancing market prices keeping the spot market at low levels, while traders await signals on how Poland's economy is faring in the third quarter.

"The market for the last couple of days has seen no volatility due to low prices on the balancing market," a trader said.

"The market is now waiting for data on industrial output to see whether the global economic turmoil had an impact on our economy. At the moment the long end of the curve is not pricing in a major slowdown too much."

Spot prices again soared in Hungary, with day clearing on the HUPX exchange at 98.22 euros. The price has swung from 93.06 for Tuesday, to 66.38 euros for Wednesday and then back up to near 100 euros for Thursday, underlining the market's recent volatility.

Such huge price spikes on HUPX since the start of July are fuelling trader concern and could threaten the growing bourse's credibility.

In other markets, oil gained ground on Wednesday afternoon as proposals from the European Commission to issue joint bonds reassured investors hoping for a resolution to the euro zone debt crisis.

EUAs for December delivery CFI2Zc1, the bellwether carbon contract, were up nearly 2 percent to 12.25 euros a tonne at 1359 GMT. (Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by Alison Birrane) ($1 = 0.731 Euros) ($1 = 3.168 Polish Zlotys)