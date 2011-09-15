* Czech Cal '12 rises to 56.05 euros

* Temelin unit 2 producing power

* Low border capacities limit Polish spot

PRAGUE, Sept 15 A steep drop in wind generation offset the return of a CEZ nuclear unit on Thursday to send Czech day ahead prices higher while Cal '12 rose as well, traders said.

Electricity for Friday delivery rose a little more than 2.50 euros to 59.70 euros per megawatt hour in the over-the-counter market. Day ahead cleared up 3 percent to 58.96 euros on Czech market operator OTE's daily auction.

Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed wind production in Germany -- the region's biggest renewables generator -- was forecast to below 2,000 MWh on Friday from a peak above 11,000 MWh earlier in the week.

That was offsetting extra supply after Czech utility CEZ CEZPsp.PR said it had re-started production at the 1,013 MW unit 2 at Temelin nuclear power plant as planned and expected the same-sized unit 1 to start up at the end of the week.

"Wind power is losing much of its momentum from the last days and drops to very low levels tomorrow sending a strong bullish signal to the market," Point Carbon analysts said in a report.

Further along the curve, the front month edged up a third a percent to 61.20 euros and Cal '12 baseload closed up 0.63 percent at 56.05 euros on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe.

Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '12 was trading 35 cents higher at 58.20 euros in late afternoon trading on Germany's EEX.

MVM Trade, the wholesale trading arm of state-held Hungarian power group MVM, has sold 928 GWh of power for fourth quarter 2011 delivery at an auction.

Day ahead on Hungary's HUPX exchange swung lower to 69.06 euros from 98.22 euros, repeating the huge volatility the exchange has seen in recent days.

The spot price on the country's over-the-counter market was 93 euros, far above the some 59.50 euros where neighboring Germany was trading.

In Poland, day ahead on the POLPX exchange rose slightly to 197.37 zlotys from 195.1 zlotys on slightly higher exports to Germany. The balancing market and low export capacities continued to keep a lid on gains, traders said.

"Prices rose a bit, but still remain very low in comparison with what we saw only few weeks ago," a trader said. "There were some exports transactions that lifted prices, but until there is more free capacity at the borders prices will remain low."

In other markets, oil traded at more than $115 on Thursday, up over $3, buoyed by a rally in European equities, a weaker dollar and an improvement in risk appetite after euro zone leaders reiterated their commitment to keeping Greece afloat.

EUAs for December delivery CFI2Zc1, the bellwether carbon contract, were up nearly 1 percent to 12.36 euros a tonne at 1333 GMT. (Reporting by Michael Kahn and Patryk Wasilewski; Editing by William Hardy) ($1 = 0.731 Euros) ($1 = 3.168 Polish Zlotys)