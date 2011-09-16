PRAGUE, Sept 16 (Reuters)- - Czech power for the next working day rose on Friday on forecast of low wind power levels while contracts further along the curve fell, traders said on Friday.

Power for Monday delivery gained 5 cents to 59.75 euros ($82.75) per megawatt-hour in the over-the counter market while day-ahead cleared almost 17 percent down to 49.01 euros on Czech market operator OTE's daily auction on a weaker weekend demand.

Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed wind generation for Germany -- the region's biggest renewables producer -- would be low on Monday at around 2,300 MWh and only gain slightly during the week.

Further along the curve, the front month shed almost 1 euro to 60.20 euros and Cal '12 baseload traded 35 cents down at 55.70 euros on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe.

Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '12 was trading 20 cents lower at 57.90 euros on Germany's EEX.

Day-ahead on Hungary's HUPX exchange rose to 79.77 euros from 69.06 euros. This was above the level of Saturday delivery in the over-the-counter market, which traded at 65.00 euros.

In Poland, day ahead on the POLPX exchange fell slightly to 197.20 zlotys from 197.37 zlotys due to lower demand for power over weekend offset by outages scheduled for weekend, traders said.

"Prices are slightly lower, as usual ahead of weekend, but shutdowns also keep supply low hence the drop is minimal," a trader said. Further along the curve prices on OTC market were unchanged.

In other markets, Brent crude for November LCOc1 rose to $113.50 a barrel, boosted by gains in equity markets and delays on key North Sea crude oil loadings. U.S. crude CLc1 fell 65 cents to $88.75.

EUAs for December delivery CFI2Zc1, the bellwether carbon contract, were down 1 percent to 12.26 euros a tonne at 1347 GMT.

($1 = 0.722 Euros) (Reporting By Maja Zuvela and Patryk Wasilewski; Editing by)