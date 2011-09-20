* Czech Cal '12 falls

* Wind seen rising 1,000 MWh

* Serbian water levels forecast mainly to rise

PRAGUE, Sept 20 Czech day ahead power fell on Tuesday as wind generation and solar production were forecast to rise while the front month fell sharply.

Electricity for Wednesday delivery dipped to 56.90 euros ($77.46) per megawatt hour from 59.50 euros in the-counter market, trading about 50 cents below neighbouring Germany.

Day ahead power on Czech market operator OTE's daily auction traded down 6.5 percent to 56.31 euros.

Wind generation in Germany was forecast to rise to nearly 4,000 MWh with solar power more than doubling to near 3,000 MWh, according to data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon.

"The wind power production levels are forecasted to pick up further tomorrow with an increase of 1000 MWh," Point Carbon analysts wrote. "It is mainly higher output in the evening that pushes up the average."

Further along the curve, the front month fell almost 3 percent to 58.30 euros while Cal '12 baseload fell 0.36 percent to 55.25 euros on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe in late afternoon trading.

Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '12 contract was down 19 cents at 57.30 euros in late afternoon trading on Germany's EEX.

Serbian water levels for power generation were forecast to mainly rise through Sept. 27 after they fell last week, the country's hydrometeorological service said in its weekly forecast.

Day ahead on Hungary's HUPX rose to 68.42 euros from 61.56 euros, trading about 4 euros above the over-the-counter price and well above Germany.

Power for Wednesday on Poland's POLPX exchange was steady at 197.47 zlotys($61.35) with traders citing limited export capacity as a reason for the stable prices in recent days.

Brent rose on Tuesday, recovering from heavy losses as worries over the global economy were seen to have been factored into current prices.

EUAs for December delivery CFI2Zc1, the bellwether carbon contract, were down 8 cents to 11.75 euros a tonne at 1344 GMT. (Reporting by Michael Kahn; editing by Anthony Barker) ($1 = 0.735 Euros) ($1 = 3.219 Polish Zlotys)