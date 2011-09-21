PRAGUE, Sept 21 Czech day ahead power fell further on Wednesday on prospects of higher wind power generation in the region while future contracts rose slightly, traders said.

Electricity for Thursday delivery shed 1.85 euros to 55.05 euros ($75.5) per megawatt-hour in the over-the-counter market. Czech market operator OTE cleared day ahead down almost 6 percent to 52.96 euros.

Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed wind generation in Germany -- the region's biggest renewables generator -- would remain steady above 5,000 MW with solar production decreasing slightly.

"Czech is down with Germany EEX. Even bellow OTE. I am not really sure why there is so much capacity," one trader said.

Further along the curve, the front month gained 5 cents to 58.15 euros while Cal '12 baseload edged up 10 cents to 55.35 on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe in late afternoon trading.

Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '12 contract was up 19 cents to 57.50 euros.

Day ahead on Hungary's HUPX fell to 58.71 euros from 68.42 euros, trading almost nine euros bellow the over-the-counter price.

Power for Thursday on Poland's POLPX exchange rose to 198.35 zlotys from 197.47 zlotys.

Brent crude oil hovered just below $111 a barrel, pressured by uncertainty over the outcome of the Federal Reserve meeting and concern about the euro zone debt crisis.

EUAs for December delivery CFI2Zc1, the bellwether carbon contract, were down more than 1 percent to 11.79 euros a tonne at 1326 GMT.

