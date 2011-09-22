* Czech Cal '12 down 1 percent to 54.80 euros

* CEZ takes Dukovany nuclear unit off line

* Spot rises in Hungary, Poland

PRAGUE, Sept 22 Czech day-ahead power fell on Thursday as big utilities looking to sell boosted supply in the over-the-counter market and dragged down prices heading into the weekend, trades said.

Electricity for Friday delivery fell to 55.80 euros ($76.40) per megawatt hour from 56.90 euros a day earlier in the over-the-counter market, about 40 cents below Germany. Day ahead on Czech market operator OTE's daily auction cleared at 53.03 euros.

The fall came despite a drop in wind generation levels in the region, which according to Thomson Reuters Point Carbon were forecast to decline about 50 percent to just under 3,000 MW.

"There were a lot of big utilities in the over-the-counter market selling power," one trader said. "That also explains why OTE cleared lower again."

Further along the curve, the front month fell more than 1 percent to 57.40 euros and Cal '12 baseload closed down nearly 1 percent to 54.80 euros on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe as commodity and other markets reeled on economic worries.

Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '12 contract was down 60 cents to 56.90 euros in late afternoon trading on Germany's EEX.

Czech power group CEZ CEZPsp.PR said on Thursday it would take the second unit at its nuclear power plant Dukovany offline on September 26 for maintenance with the outage lasting until October 19. .

Day ahead on Hungary's HUPX exchange rose to 62.82 euros, up from 58.71 euros and trading at a premium to Germany. Spot power also gained on Poland's POLPX, climbing to 201.05 zlotys ($62.46)from 198.35 zlotys.

U.S. crude futures extended losses to more than $5 on Thursday, pushing below the $81-a-barrel level as concerns about the global economy slowing and a stronger dollar pressured oil prices.

EUAs for December delivery CFI2Zc1, the bellwether carbon contract, fell nearly 4 percent to 11.35 euros a tonne at 1344 GMT. (Reporting by Michael Kahn; editing by Jason Neely) ($1 = 0.730 Euros) ($1 = 3.219 Polish Zlotys)