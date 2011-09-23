PRAGUE, Sept 23 Czech power for the next working
day fell on Friday due to forecasts for a healthy supply of
renewables, which will offset increased demand, while the
front-year contract hit its lowest since Aug. 19 following
equities and fuels, traders said.
Electricity for Monday traded at 55.80 euros ($75.1) per
megawatt-hour in the over-the-counter market, down from the
Friday delivery price of 55.90 euros.
Day ahead on Czech market operator OTE's daily auction
cleared almost 25 percent down at 39.91 euros on lower weekend
demand despite a drop in wind power output.
"Wind power production is doubling its output compared to
today. Photovoltaic is forecast to rise by 1 GWh/h compared to
today," Thomson Reuters Point Carbon analysts said.
Further along the curve, the front month fell almost 1
percent to 57.10 euros while Cal '12 baseload cleared 50 cents
down to 54.30 euros, hitting its six-week lowest point on the
Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe on weaker energy
complex.
Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '12 contract
fell by 44 cents to 56.40 in late afternoon trading on Germany's
EEX, also hitting its lowest point since Aug. 19.
Day ahead on Hungary's HUPX exchange rose to 69.11 euros
from 62.82 euros. Power for Saturday on Poland's POLPX exchange
climbed to 205.19 zlotys from 201.05 zlotys.
Brent crude LCOc1 turned lower to hit a six-week low near
$103 a barrel after an initial rally faded, on concern about the
outlook for the economy and oil demand. U.S. crude CLc1
declined $2.00 to $78.51.
EUAs for December delivery CFI2Zc1, the bellwether carbon
contract fell more than 1 percent to 11.23 euros a tonne at 1244
GMT.
($1 = 0.743 Euros)
(Reporting By Maja Zuvela; Editing by Alison Birrane)