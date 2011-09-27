PRAGUE, Sept 27 Czech day ahead power fell on Tuesday due to higher solar power production in the region while the front-year contract rose slightly, following fuels, traders said.

Electricity for Wednesday delivery fell to 55.10 euros ($74.22) per megawatt-hour from the Tuesday delivery price of 57.80 euros in the over-the-counter market.

Day ahead cleared down more than 13 percent to 50.91 euros on Czech market operator OTE's daily auction.

Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed that solar power generation in Germany was forecast to increase by about 400 MW, or up to 2 GW during peak hours on average.

"Increasing solar power production is in the driving seat for tomorrow. Reduced cloud cover is also weighing on consumption," a trader said.

Further along the curve, the front-month was down 1.7 percent to 55.25 euros while Cal '12 baseload rose 0.5 percent to 54.50 euros, after hitting its three-month lowest point a day before on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe.

Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '12 contract gained 43 cents to 56.60 euros in late afternoon trading on Germany's EEX.

Day ahead on Hungary's HUPX dropped to 57.60 euros from 66.74 euros, bellow 62.25 euros where spot power traded in the over-the-counter market.

On Poland's POLPX exchange, power for Wednesday delivery edged up to 208.96 zlotys from 208.50 zlotys, continuing the rise that started on Sunday, driven by an increase in balancing market prices and slightly higher export capacities.

But traders said that warm weather, expected to continue into early October, could push prices down in coming days. "Today's balancing market results will be key, but looking at weather forecasts I would expect prices to drop," a trader said.

Further along the curve, prices rose on October and November contracts trading at 206 and 205.5 zlotys respectively, while benchmark Cal '12 contract traded flat at 202.90 zlotys.

Oil rose on Tuesday, with Brent crude up by more than $2 to exceed $106 a barrel, as fresh measures discussed by the European Central Bank (ECB) curbed anxiety about European debt.

EUAs for December delivery CFI2Zc1, the bellwether carbon contract, were down 0.46 percent to 10.85 euros a tonne at 1304 GMT.

Click on the following for information about European cash power prices, outages and interconnector maintenance.

FRANCE: baseload prices <0#ELBFR-RTR>, outages

report

GERMANY: baseload prices <0#ELBDE-RTR>, peak <0#ELPDE-RTR>

outages , report

UK: baseload prices <0#ELBUK-RTR>, outages

report

SWITZERLAND: outages , reservoir levels

NORDIC: report

EU CARBON PRICES

Interconnector maintenance diary:

($1 = 0.742 Euros) (Reporting By Maja Zuvela and Patryk Wasilewski; Editing By William Hardy)