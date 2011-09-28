PRAGUE, Sept 28 Czech day-ahead power rose on Wednesday due to rebounding demand after a holiday despite a small day-on-day change in the fundamentals while the front-year contract fell following the equity markets and crude, traders said.

Power for Thursday delivery traded at 57.25 euros ($78.06)per megawatt-hour up from 55.25 euros a day before in the over-the-counter market.

Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed the wind power output was supposed to stay modest on the strong high pressure over the region and solar power production was forecast slightly lower for tomorrow.

Further along the curve, the front-month contract gained 20 cents to 55.70 euros while Cal '12 baseload traded 5 cents down at 54.60 euros in the over-the-counter market.

Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '12 contract shed 5 cents to 56.60 euros in the afternoon trading on Germany's EEX.

Day-ahead on Hungary's HUPX rose to 58.90 euros from 57.60 euros, but closed bellow 60.50 euros where spot traded in the over-the-counter market.

On Poland's POLPX, power for Thursday delivery fell to 208.36 zlotys from 208.96 zlotys.

Brent crude dipped as worries about details of a euro zone debt bailout fund prompted investor caution after a sharp gain the previous session. Investors also were reluctant to take big new positions ahead of inventory data from the United States later in the day.

EUAs for December delivery CFI2Zc1, the bellwether carbon contract, were down more than 3 percent to 10.48 euros a tonne at 1300 GMT.

($1 = 0.733 Euros) Click on the following for information about European cash power prices, outages and interconnector maintenance.

(Reporting By Maja Zuvela; Editing by Alison Birrane)