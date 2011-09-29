PRAGUE, Sept 29 Czech day ahead power fell on Thursday as higher solar capacity offset a drop in wind generation levels in the region, while the front-year contract rose, tracking other fuels, traders said.

Electricity for Friday delivery fell to 55.20 euros ($75.07) per megawatt-hour from 57.25 euros a day earlier in the over-the-counter market.

Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed the solar output in Germany, the region's biggest renewables generator, was forecast 240 MWh/h higher on average, while temperatures are seen above normal through Monday, weighing on consumption.

Further along the curve, the front-month contract fell to 55.70 euros from 56.35 euros while Cal '12 contract gained 15 cents to 54.75 euros in the over-the counter market.

The Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe, which was closed for trading due to a holiday on Wednesday, cleared October contract at 56.83 euros and Cal '12 baseload at 54.75 euros.

Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '12 contract was up 20 cents to 56.90 euros in late afternoon trading on Germany's EEX.

Day ahead on Hungary's HUPX exchange rose to 59.03 euros from 58.90 euros, above 59.90 euros where spot traded in the over-the-counter market.

On Poland's POLPX exchange power for Friday delivery fell to 206.73 zlotys from 208.36 zlotys. Along the curve, prices fell on October contract, trading at 205.25 zlotys, while Cal '12 traded higher at 203.10 zlotys in the over-the counter market.

Brent crude oil rose more than $1 per barrel, tracking the euro and stock markets after Germany's parliament approved new powers for the euro zone rescue fund, offering hope the region's debt crisis could be resolved without a default.

EUAs for December delivery CFI2Zc1, the bellwether carbon contract, were up close to 3 percent to 10.81 euros a tonne at 1304 GMT. ($1 = 0.735 Euros) Click on the following for information about European cash power prices, outages and interconnector maintenance.

(Reporting By Maja Zuvela; editing by James Jukwey)