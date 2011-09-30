PRAGUE, Sept 30 Czech power for the next working day fell more than 16 percent on Friday on forecast of extra supply in the region and the front-year contract traded almost 1 percent down, tracking other fuels, traders said.

Electricity for Monday traded at 48.00 euros ($62.78) per megawatt-hour in the over-the-counter market, down from Friday delivery price of 55.00 euros.

Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed low consumption in Germany, the region's biggest renewables generator, on Monday because of a national holiday in addition to more wind and nuclear power.

Day ahead of Czech market operator OTE's daily auction cleared 27 percent down at 39.94 euros on lower weekend demand.

Further along the curve, the front-month contract fell almost 2 percent to 61.10 euros and Cal '12 baseload traded 50 cents down at 54.45 euros on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe on weaker energy complex.

Around the region, benchmark German Cal '12 contract fell by 60 cents to 56.40 euros in late afternoon trading on Germany's EEX bourse.

EEX data showed that German and Austrian power plant availability in the week to October 7 will likely rise by 7.1 percent, due to additions in nuclear, coal and gas fired capacity.

Day-ahead on Hungary's HUPX exchange fell to 49.91 euros from 59.03 euros, below 51.00 euros where spot traded in the over-the-counter market.

Power for Saturday on Poland's POLPX exchange fell to 206.09 zlotys from 206.73 zlotys.

"The prices were almost flat because lower demand was offset by higher export capacities allowed by the operator, as well as some maintenance shutdowns," a trader said, adding the trade was also slow as traders decided to wait for the first sessions in October.

Brent crude fell on Friday, heading for a drop of more than 10 percent this month and its biggest quarterly decline in five quarters, while analysts saw little scope for recovery this year.

EUAs for December delivery CFI2Zc1, the bellwether carbon contract fell 2.3 percent to 10.68 euros a tonne at 1255 GMT, after an ebbing of positive sentiment generated by Germany's approval of extra bailout for debt-leden EU member states on Thursday. ($1 = 0.733 Euros) Click on the following for information about European cash power prices, outages and interconnector maintenance.

(Reporting By Maja Zuvela and Patryk Wasilewski)