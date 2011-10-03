* Trade quiet during German holiday

* Czech Cal '12 hits 7-month low

* Poland to switch on several units after maintenance

PRAGUE, Oct 3 Czech day ahead power rose on Monday with demand forecast to rise following a one-day holiday in Germany while Cal '12 hit a seven-month low, traders said.

Electricity for Tuesday delivery rose to 52.05 euros ($69.84) per megawatt hour from 48 euros on Friday in quiet over-the-counter trade due Germany's unification day holiday.

Day ahead cleared auction on Czech market operator OTE's daily auction a touch higher at 53.67 euros, about 18 cents below the Germany over-the-counter price.

"It was a quiet day in the markets," one trader said.

Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed German demand would jump more than 17,000 MW on Tuesday with wind generation rising nearly 4,000 MW to just more than 7,000 MW.

Further along the curve, Cal '12 baseload closed down 1.1 percent to 53.75 euros on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe, following carbon lower in the wake of Greece's admission it would not meet deficit reduction targets in 2011 and 2012.

It was the lowest level since March 14 when the contract was at 52.75 euros, the day before Germany announced it would shutter a number of nuclear power plants following Japan's Fukushima disaster.

The power bourse also launched its new trading system on Monday as part of its plan to draw more foreign participants to the bourse.

The Czech carbon registry said it would be closed on Monday and Thursday this week for regularly scheduled checks of the system.

Poland will switch back online several units on Tuesday and Wednesday after a brief maintenance, data from grid operator PSE Operator showed on Monday.

On Tuesday and Wednesday three units are scheduled to be switched back on with a total capacity of 921 megawatts.

Day ahead was steady on Poland's POLPX exchange at 206.31 zlotys ($62.69) while electricity for Tuesday fell to 56.05 euros on Hungary's HUPX exchange, trading about 1.95 euros below the over-the-counter price.

In other markets, U.S. and Brent crude futures extended losses to $2 as worries about euro-zone debt problems and the possibility of a default by Greece pressured equities and oil prices and supported the dollar.

EUAs for December delivery CFI2Zc1, the bellwether carbon contract, were down nearly 6 percent to 10.12 euros a tonne at 1340 GMT. (Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by Alison Birrane) ($1 = 0.745 Euros) ($1 = 3.291 Polish Zlotys)