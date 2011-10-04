* Czech Cal '12 falls 15 cents to 53.60 euros

* Serbian water levels seen flat

* Polish spot prices seen easing

PRAGUE, Oct 4 Czech Cal '12 baseload hit a fresh 7-month low on Tuesday on economic worries and tumbling carbon prices while the day ahead contract rose, traders said.

Electricity for Wednesday delivery climbed about 95 cents to 53 euros ($70.35)per megawatt hour in the over-the-counter market with Thomson Reuters Point Carbon data showing consumption in neighbouring Germany expected to rise 4,200 MW.

Cal '12 baseload fell 15 cents to 53.60 euros on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe to remain at its lowest level since 52.75 euros on March 14 -- a day before Germany announced it would shutter seven nuclear plants.

"Cal '12 is sinking with EUAs and the euro crisis," one trader said. "In the spot market the first six hours were a bit higher than we expected."

Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '12 contract was down 1.06 euros to 55.40 euros on Germany's EEX exchange in late afternoon trading.

Czech market operator OTE said volumes of gas traded in September on its intra-day market were nearly four times higher than during the previous 8 months, driven by more participants on the exchange.

Serbian water levels for power generation were forecast to stay mainly flat through October 11, continuing the trend from last week, the Balkan country's hydrometeorological service said in a weekly forecast.

Spot prices in Poland rose to 208.34 zlotys ($62.98)from 206.31 day earlier as higher balancing market prices released for Sunday offset low export capacities but traders predicted prices would fall in coming days.

According to today's data from PSE Operator no new shutdowns are planned for Thursday.

"Prices rose today mostly because balancing market prices on Sunday were surprisingly high, around 210 zlotys," a trader said. "The prices will ease in coming days though as can be seen on the futures curve."

Day ahead on Hungary's HUPX rose a little more than five euros to 61.63 euros, trading above the over-the-counter price of 58 euros. The contract also traded above Germany, which was around 53.90 euros.

In other markets, Brent crude futures dipped below $100 a barrel as worries that a Greek debt default could spread across the banking system and threaten the global economy showed no signs of abating.

EUAs for December delivery CFI2Zc1, the bellwether carbon contract, were down more than 2 percent to 9.96 euros a tonne at 1312 GMT. (Reporting by Michael Kahn and Patryk Wasilewski; editing by Keiron Henderson) ($1 = 0.753 Euros) ($1 = 3.308 Polish Zlotys) (Editing by Keiron Henderson)