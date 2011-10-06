PRAGUE Oct 6 Czech day ahead power rose on Thursday on forecasts of lower renewables output and declining temperatures in the region while the front-year contract went up slightly but remained near a seven-month low, traders said.

Electricity for Friday delivery rose almost 4 percent to 48.20 euros ($64.15) per megawatt-hour in the over-the-counter market. This was just below 49.00 euro level where day ahead cleared on the Czech market operator OTE's daily auction.

Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed that wind power output is set to fall in Germany, the region's top renewables generator, but remain relatively high and above the seasonal average while the temperatures are on a steep decline.

Further along the curve, the front month was down 50 cents to 58.90 euros and Cal '12 contract gained 10 cents to 53.90 euros in the over-the counter market.

Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '12 contract rose 15 cents to 55.95 euros in the late afternoon trading on Germany's EEX.

Day-ahead on Hungary's HUPX fell by almost a third to 53.34 euros, still above its regional peers and continuing a pattern of see-sawing prices.

On Poland's POLPX exchange day ahead fell to 195.24 zlotys from 201.32 zlotys due to continued drop in prices on the balancing market where on Tuesday highest prices were quoted at around 180-190 zlotys, showing significant supply from power producers, traders said.

"I think the market is slowly taking into account a weaker outlook for the fourth quarter and is adjusting prices accordingly," a trader said. "I don't think this is the last day of declines either".

In the over-the-counter market next week's prices traded down 5 zlotys at 199 zlotys, while Cal'12 traded a notch down to 202.90 zlotys.

Oil prices dipped on Thursday after the European Central Bank left interest rates unchanged, disappointing traders after the UK central bank's vote for a second round of money creation had raised hopes of further support.

EUAs for December delivery CFI2Zc1, the bellwether carbon contract, were up 2.4 percent to 10.48 euros a tonne at 1251 GMT, ahead of today's UK auction of 3.5 million spot EU allowances. Click on the following for information about European cash power prices, outages and interconnector maintenance.

FRANCE: baseload prices <0#ELBFR-RTR>, outages

report

GERMANY: baseload prices <0#ELBDE-RTR>, peak <0#ELPDE-RTR>

outages , report

UK: baseload prices <0#ELBUK-RTR>, outages

report

SWITZERLAND: outages , reservoir levels

NORDIC: report

EU CARBON PRICES

Interconnector maintenance diary:

($1 = 0.751 Euros) (Reporting By Maja Zuvela and Patryk Wasilewski; Editing by Alison Birrane)