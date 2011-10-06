PRAGUE Oct 6 Czech day ahead power rose on
Thursday on forecasts of lower renewables output and declining
temperatures in the region while the front-year contract went up
slightly but remained near a seven-month low, traders said.
Electricity for Friday delivery rose almost 4 percent to
48.20 euros ($64.15) per megawatt-hour in the over-the-counter
market. This was just below 49.00 euro level where day ahead
cleared on the Czech market operator OTE's daily auction.
Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed that wind
power output is set to fall in Germany, the region's top
renewables generator, but remain relatively high and above the
seasonal average while the temperatures are on a steep decline.
Further along the curve, the front month was down 50 cents
to 58.90 euros and Cal '12 contract gained 10 cents to 53.90
euros in the over-the counter market.
Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '12 contract
rose 15 cents to 55.95 euros in the late afternoon trading on
Germany's EEX.
Day-ahead on Hungary's HUPX fell by almost a third to 53.34
euros, still above its regional peers and continuing a pattern
of see-sawing prices.
On Poland's POLPX exchange day ahead fell to 195.24 zlotys
from 201.32 zlotys due to continued drop in prices on the
balancing market where on Tuesday highest prices were quoted at
around 180-190 zlotys, showing significant supply from power
producers, traders said.
"I think the market is slowly taking into account a weaker
outlook for the fourth quarter and is adjusting prices
accordingly," a trader said. "I don't think this is the last day
of declines either".
In the over-the-counter market next week's prices traded
down 5 zlotys at 199 zlotys, while Cal'12 traded a notch down to
202.90 zlotys.
Oil prices dipped on Thursday after the European Central
Bank left interest rates unchanged, disappointing traders after
the UK central bank's vote for a second round of money creation
had raised hopes of further support.
EUAs for December delivery CFI2Zc1, the bellwether carbon
contract, were up 2.4 percent to 10.48 euros a tonne at 1251
GMT, ahead of today's UK auction of 3.5 million spot EU
allowances.
(Reporting By Maja Zuvela and Patryk Wasilewski; Editing by
Alison Birrane)