* German wind generation for Monday forecast at 13 GW

* Hungary Q4 gas prices for consumers to stay steady

* Hungary day-ahead falls, Poland spot rises

PRAGUE, Oct 7 Czech power for the next working day was little changed on Friday, after falling sharply earlier in the week, as wind generation in the region was expected to be healthy, market participants said.

Electricity for Monday delivery inched up 5 cents to 48.25 euros ($64.67) per megawatt hour from the Friday delivery price in the over-the-counter market.

Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed wind generation in neighboring Germany -- the region's biggest wind producer -- was expected to hit nearly 13 GW on Monday.

Further along the curve, the benchmark Cal '12 baseload contract closed up 10 cents at 53.85 euros on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe.

Around the region, Hungary's National Development Ministry said natural gas prices for households would not rise in the fourth quarter of 2011 as the government wants to keep a lid on prices to ease the burden on the population.

Day-ahead on the country's HUPX exchange fell to 43.44 euros while spot power on Poland's POLPX exchange rose a little less than 2 zlotys to 197.10 zlotys. ($60.30)

In other markets, Oil prices traded flat near $106 after the market realised U.S. jobs figures were not as good as headline numbers had initially implied and negative sentiment around the European banking sector persisted, rubbing out a short spike. (Reporting by Michael Kahn; editing by Jane Baird) ($1 = 0.746 Euros) ($1 = 3.269 Polish Zlotys)