* German wind generation for Monday forecast at 13 GW
* Hungary Q4 gas prices for consumers to stay steady
* Hungary day-ahead falls, Poland spot rises
PRAGUE, Oct 7 Czech power for the next working
day was little changed on Friday, after falling sharply earlier
in the week, as wind generation in the region was expected to be
healthy, market participants said.
Electricity for Monday delivery inched up 5 cents to 48.25
euros ($64.67) per megawatt hour from the Friday delivery price
in the over-the-counter market.
Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed wind
generation in neighboring Germany -- the region's biggest wind
producer -- was expected to hit nearly 13 GW on Monday.
Further along the curve, the benchmark Cal '12 baseload
contract closed up 10 cents at 53.85 euros on the Prague-based
Power Exchange Central Europe.
Around the region, Hungary's National Development Ministry
said natural gas prices for households would not rise in the
fourth quarter of 2011 as the government wants to keep a lid on
prices to ease the burden on the population.
Day-ahead on the country's HUPX exchange fell to 43.44 euros
while spot power on Poland's POLPX exchange rose a little less
than 2 zlotys to 197.10 zlotys. ($60.30)
In other markets, Oil prices traded flat near $106 after
the market realised U.S. jobs figures were not as good as
headline numbers had initially implied and negative sentiment
around the European banking sector persisted, rubbing out a
short spike.
(Reporting by Michael Kahn; editing by Jane Baird)
($1 = 0.746 Euros)
($1 = 3.269 Polish Zlotys)