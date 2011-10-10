* Cal '12 rises 20 cents to 54.05 euros

* German wind generation forecast to jump

* Hungary spot in line with peers

PRAGUE, Oct 10 Czech day-ahead power rose on Monday as higher consumption fuelled by cooler temperatures offset healthy renewable production in the region, traders said.

Electricity for Tuesday delivery rose to 51 euros ($68.81)per megawatt hour in the over-the-counter market, from the Friday delivery price of 48.25 euros.

Day-ahead Czech market operator OTE's daily auction cleared at 53.16 euros, above the OTC price of around 52.50 euros in neighbouring Germany.

According to Thomson Reuters Point Carbon, wind generation in Germany was forecast to rise to above 14,000 MW on Tuesday before falling sharply on Wednesday and then decreasing through the rest of the week.

"The longer part of the curve was higher with the euro zone debt plans and oil," one trader said. "Higher consumption with the fall in temperatures probably explains the spot price."

Further along the curve, the front month rose half a percent to 59.30 euros, and Cal '12 baseload closed up 20 cents at 54.05 euros on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe.

Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '12 contract was up 22 cents to 56 euros in late afternoon trading on Germany's EEX.

Southern German nuclear reactor Neckarwestheim 2 was closed for maintenance over the Oct. 8-9 weekend, operator EnBW said in a statement on Monday.

Power traders had expected the 1,400 MW plant to shut around this time and expect the closure to last until the end of the month.

In Hungary, day-ahead on the HUPX exchange cleared at 54.57 euros. This was more in line with its regional peers as Hungary's grid operator announced an increase in cross-border capacity in October.

On Poland's POLPX exchange, day-ahead rose to 197.08 zlotys ($60.93)from 192.86 zlotys, with 37,190.20 MWh clearing daily auction.

In other markets, Brent and U.S. crude futures rose more than $2 as equities and oil prices were lifted after a pledge by France and Germany to come up with a plan to resolve the euro zone debt crisis by month's end.

EUAs for December delivery CFI2Zc1, the bellwether carbon contract, were up nearly 3 percent to 10.74 euros a tonne at 1418 GMT.

(Reporting by Michael Kahn; editing by Jane Baird) ($1 = 0.741 Euros) ($1 = 3.235 Polish Zlotys)