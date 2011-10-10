* Cal '12 rises 20 cents to 54.05 euros
* German wind generation forecast to jump
* Hungary spot in line with peers
PRAGUE, Oct 10 Czech day-ahead power rose on
Monday as higher consumption fuelled by cooler temperatures
offset healthy renewable production in the region, traders said.
Electricity for Tuesday delivery rose to 51 euros
($68.81)per megawatt hour in the over-the-counter market, from
the Friday delivery price of 48.25 euros.
Day-ahead Czech market operator OTE's daily auction cleared
at 53.16 euros, above the OTC price of around 52.50 euros in
neighbouring Germany.
According to Thomson Reuters Point Carbon, wind generation
in Germany was forecast to rise to above 14,000 MW on Tuesday
before falling sharply on Wednesday and then decreasing through
the rest of the week.
"The longer part of the curve was higher with the euro zone
debt plans and oil," one trader said. "Higher consumption with
the fall in temperatures probably explains the spot price."
Further along the curve, the front month rose half a percent
to 59.30 euros, and Cal '12 baseload closed up 20 cents at 54.05
euros on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe.
Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '12 contract was
up 22 cents to 56 euros in late afternoon trading on Germany's
EEX.
Southern German nuclear reactor Neckarwestheim 2 was closed
for maintenance over the Oct. 8-9 weekend, operator EnBW said in
a statement on Monday.
Power traders had expected the 1,400 MW plant to shut around
this time and expect the closure to last until the end of the
month.
In Hungary, day-ahead on the HUPX exchange cleared at 54.57
euros. This was more in line with its regional peers as
Hungary's grid operator announced an increase in cross-border
capacity in October.
On Poland's POLPX exchange, day-ahead rose to 197.08 zlotys
($60.93)from 192.86 zlotys, with 37,190.20 MWh clearing daily
auction.
In other markets, Brent and U.S. crude futures rose more
than $2 as equities and oil prices were lifted after a pledge by
France and Germany to come up with a plan to resolve the euro
zone debt crisis by month's end.
EUAs for December delivery CFI2Zc1, the bellwether carbon
contract, were up nearly 3 percent to 10.74 euros a tonne at
1418 GMT.
(Reporting by Michael Kahn; editing by Jane Baird)
($1 = 0.741 Euros)
($1 = 3.235 Polish Zlotys)