* Wind generation to fall to around 7,000 MW

* CEE November cross border capacity results

* Hungary spot rises, Poland falls

PRAGUE, Oct 11 Czech day-ahead power prices rose on Tuesday, boosted by lower wind generation and warmer temperatures, while power futures held steady, traders said.

Electricity for Wednesday delivery rose a little more than 7 euros to 58.10 euros ($79.34) in the over-the-counter market, trading about 70 cents below neighboring Germany.

Czech market operator OTE cleared day ahead power 7 percent higher at 57.04 euros as data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed wind generation in Germany would tumble around 6,000 MW to just under 7,000 MW.

"The decrease in wind was a main factor," one trader said.

Further along the curve, the front month ticked up 20 cents to 59.50 euros while baseload electricity for 2012 held steady at 54.05 euros on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe.

Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '12 contract was off 10 cents at 56 euros in later afternoon trading on Germany's EEX as market participants awaited news on the euro zone crisis.

The Freising, Germany-based Central Allocation Office GmbH (CAO) published results on Tuesday of its monthly capacity auction to transmit electricity across borders in the CEE region in November.

Czech electricity group CEZ CEZPsp.PR aims to have 3,000 megawatts of installed capacity in renewable power abroad by 2016, the company said on Tuesday.

Day-ahead on Hungary's HUPX rose to 60.33 euros while power for Wednesday dipped a little less than 5 zloty to 194.48 zlotys ($60.12)on Poland's POLPX exchange.

Poland's grid operator also reported no new power plant shutdowns as 12 units accounting for 3.26 GW remained offline on Tuesday.

In other markets, Brent crude oil fell more than $1 to below $108 per barrel on worries over the health of Europe's economy as its top financial watchdog said the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis threatened global economic stability.

EUAs for December delivery CFI2Zc1, the bellwether carbon contract, were down 1.5 percent to 10.56 euros a tonne at 1448 GMT.

(Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by Alison Birrane) ($1 = 0.732 Euros) ($1 = 3.235 Polish Zlotys)