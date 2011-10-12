* Technical glitch now solved

* Serbian water levels seen rising

* September Power demand grows 2.9 pct in Poland

PRAGUE, Oct 12 A lack of cross border capacity in the region due to a technical problem sent spot prices soaring on Wednesday as traders were forced to use the intraday market to transfer power.

Czech day ahead power fell 7 euros and the spot price in Hungary rose 14 euros in the over-the-counter market after the Freising, Germany-based Central Allocation Office, which manages the capacity auctions for CEE countries, announced the problem with cross-border capacity.

But later in the morning day ahead cleared Hungary's HUPX exchange at 86.36 euros ($117.77), up from 60.33 euros the previous day. Baseload electricity cleared at 71.71 euros on Czech market operator OTE's daily auction while peakload went for 90.12 euros.

This was well above the Phelix price of 57.63 euros for baseload and 65.91 euros for peakload on Germany's EEX.

"That was a surprise," one trader said. "Everyone probably waited for the intraday and there were no sellers at OTE."

Further along the curve the front month rose 10 cents to 59.85 euros while Cal '12 baseload closed up nearly 1 percent at 54.50 euros on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe.

Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '12 contract was up 40 cents to 56.45 euros in late afternoon trading on Germany's EEX on hopes of a deal to expand the euro zone's rescue fund.

In Serbia, water levels for power generation were forecast to mainly rise through Oct. 18, compared with last week when they rose on all rivers except the Danube.

Grid operator Elektromreza Srbije (EMS) on Wednesday also published the results of its monthly auction for cross-border capacity with Hungary in November in which 15 firms took part.

Spot prices in Poland continued to fall on the POLPX exchange, dropping 2.5 percent to 189.64 zlotys ($59.78)as higher supply from Poland's heat and power plants pushed down balancing and spot market prices, traders said.

The maintenance shutdown schedule remains unchanged for Thursday, with 13 units representing 3.25 GW of capacity expected to remain offline. The grid operator also reported that power demand in Poland rose 2.9 percent in September.

"So far the demand did not catch up as temperatures remain above 5 degrees," one trader said. "If we see some winter temperatures the demand will rise. I would expect prices to continue dropping until weekend."

In other markets, Brent crude rose over $1 on Wednesday, up for a sixth session, as strong euro zone data and growing hopes that a deal would be done on expanding the zone's rescue fund prompted investors to move into riskier assets.

EUAs for December delivery CFI2Zc1, the bellwether carbon contract, were up more than 1 percent to 10.80 euros a tonne at 1520 GMT.

(Reporting by Michael Kahn and Patryk Wasilewski; Editing by William Hardy) ($1 = 0.733 Euros) ($1 = 3.172 Polish Zlotys)