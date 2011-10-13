* Peak solar capacity seen at 12 GW
* Czech Cal '12 falls 1 pct to 53.85 euros
* Romania okays green certificate scheme
PRAGUE, Oct 13 Strong solar generation in the
region and lower consumption headed into the weekend pressured
Czech spot power on Thursday as contracts further along the
curve fell, traders said.
Electricity for Friday delivery traded at 56.10 euros
($77.40) per megawatt hour in the over-the-counter market a day
after the region's Central Allocation Office cancelled cross
border capacity auctions due to a technical glitch.
Day ahead cleared Czech market operator OTE's daily auction
lower at 55.09 euros as Thomson Reuters Point Carbon forecast
solar generation in Germany to be above seasonal averages at 3
GW.
"Rather cold temperatures and clear bright skies drive solar
power way above the seasonal average hitting almost 12GW of
maximum peak production," Point Carbon analysts wrote.
Prices fell along the curve with the front month -- a
contract some traders say has been overpriced on expectations of
cold weather -- falling more than 2 percent to 58.50 euros. Cal
'12 baseload closed down a little more than 1 percent at 53.85
euros on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe.
Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '12 contract was
down 51 cents to 55.90 euros in late afternoon trading on
Germany's EEX.
Romania's centrist coalition government late on Wednesday
approved a much awaited support scheme for renewable energy
producers which would lead to a 2.5 percent rise in electricity
tariffs for household consumers next year.
Bulgaria's grid operator Electricity System Operator (ESO)
announced on Wednesday total cross-border power capacity
available for allocation in November.
Day ahead on Hungary's HUPX eased to 60.17 euros while
electricity for Friday delivery on Poland's POLPX rose slightly
to 192.27 zlotys ($61.79) from 189.64 zlotys a day earlier.
In other markets, oil slipped on Thursday, with Brent
snapping a six-day rally, after trade data from China pointed to
slower demand in the world's second-largest oil consumer.
EUAs for December delivery CFI2Zc1, the bellwether carbon
contract, were down about 3.5 percent to 10.33 euros a tonne at
1337 GMT.
(Reporting by Michael Kahn)
($1 = 0.725 Euros)
($1 = 3.112 Polish Zlotys)