* Peak solar capacity seen at 12 GW

* Czech Cal '12 falls 1 pct to 53.85 euros

* Romania okays green certificate scheme

PRAGUE, Oct 13 Strong solar generation in the region and lower consumption headed into the weekend pressured Czech spot power on Thursday as contracts further along the curve fell, traders said.

Electricity for Friday delivery traded at 56.10 euros ($77.40) per megawatt hour in the over-the-counter market a day after the region's Central Allocation Office cancelled cross border capacity auctions due to a technical glitch.

Day ahead cleared Czech market operator OTE's daily auction lower at 55.09 euros as Thomson Reuters Point Carbon forecast solar generation in Germany to be above seasonal averages at 3 GW.

"Rather cold temperatures and clear bright skies drive solar power way above the seasonal average hitting almost 12GW of maximum peak production," Point Carbon analysts wrote.

Prices fell along the curve with the front month -- a contract some traders say has been overpriced on expectations of cold weather -- falling more than 2 percent to 58.50 euros. Cal '12 baseload closed down a little more than 1 percent at 53.85 euros on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe.

Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '12 contract was down 51 cents to 55.90 euros in late afternoon trading on Germany's EEX.

Romania's centrist coalition government late on Wednesday approved a much awaited support scheme for renewable energy producers which would lead to a 2.5 percent rise in electricity tariffs for household consumers next year.

Bulgaria's grid operator Electricity System Operator (ESO) announced on Wednesday total cross-border power capacity available for allocation in November.

Day ahead on Hungary's HUPX eased to 60.17 euros while electricity for Friday delivery on Poland's POLPX rose slightly to 192.27 zlotys ($61.79) from 189.64 zlotys a day earlier.

In other markets, oil slipped on Thursday, with Brent snapping a six-day rally, after trade data from China pointed to slower demand in the world's second-largest oil consumer.

EUAs for December delivery CFI2Zc1, the bellwether carbon contract, were down about 3.5 percent to 10.33 euros a tonne at 1337 GMT.

(Reporting by Michael Kahn) ($1 = 0.725 Euros) ($1 = 3.112 Polish Zlotys)