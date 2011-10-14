* Solar levels to stay around 12 GW
* Cal '12 baseload up 15 cents to 54 euros
* Energy forecaster sees cold European winter
PRAGUE, Oct 14 Czech power for the next working
day was steady on Friday with fundamentals such as consumption
and solar production in the region expected to be little
changed, traders said.
Electricity for Monday delivery traded around 56 euros
($76.75) per megawatt hour in the over-the-counter market, about
10 cents lower than the Friday delivery price. The price was
about 40 cents below day-ahead in neighboring Germany.
Thomson Reuters Point Carbon analysts said wind generation
would remain low to start the week with solar stronger while
federal holidays in Germany could lower consumption.
"Solar power is in the driving seat again, with levels
staying up high at around 12 GW," Point Carbon wrote. "As it
seems now, the trend will continue until Monday with levels way
above the seasonal normal."
Further along the curve, the front month dropped 0.6 percent
to 58.15 euros, continuing the contract's fall in recent days.
Cal '12 baseload closed 15 cents higher at 54 euros on the
Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe.
Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '12 contract was
up 7 cents to 55.90 euros in late afternoon trading on Germany's
EEX.
A leading energy forecaster told Reuters that Europe faces a
colder, dry winter in the north with milder, windy and wet
weather in the south due to the effects of the dominant weather
pattern.
In Serbia, the country's grid operator Elektromreza Srbije
(EMS) on Friday published its cross-border capacity auction
results for November.
Poland's TSO said on Friday some 21 power units were
scheduled for maintenance during the weekend, bringing the total
capacity offline to 5.19 GW.
Spot prices in Poland rose to 201.22 zlotys ($63.89) from
192.27 zlotys on the POLPX exchange due to lower power
supply for the weekend and higher exports to Germany, traders
said.
"The spot price rose significantly today on usual weekend
shutdowns as well as significantly higher export capacities," a
trader said. "At these prices exports are quite profitable,
especially in bigger volumes."
With significant supply from heat and power units weather
and export capacities will determine next week's price moves,
the trader added.
"If similar export capacities are allowed next week then
prices could even rise further."
Day ahead on Hungary's HUPX exchange fell to 57.81 euros
from 60.17 euros but still remained higher than its regional
peers after recent problems with limited cross border capacity.
In other markets, Brent crude rose towards $113 a barrel on
investor speculation that European leaders could soon reach a
rescue deal on the euro zone debt crisis and on early hints that
China may loosen credit as inflation cools.
EUAs for December delivery CFI2Zc1, the bellwether carbon
contract, were up 1.4 percent to 10.44 euros a tonne at 1311
GMT.
(Reporting by Michael Kahn and Patryk Wasilewski, Editing by
Alison Birrane)
($1 = 0.730 Euros)
($1 = 3.150 Polish Zlotys)