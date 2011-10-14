* Solar levels to stay around 12 GW

* Cal '12 baseload up 15 cents to 54 euros

* Energy forecaster sees cold European winter

PRAGUE, Oct 14 Czech power for the next working day was steady on Friday with fundamentals such as consumption and solar production in the region expected to be little changed, traders said.

Electricity for Monday delivery traded around 56 euros ($76.75) per megawatt hour in the over-the-counter market, about 10 cents lower than the Friday delivery price. The price was about 40 cents below day-ahead in neighboring Germany.

Thomson Reuters Point Carbon analysts said wind generation would remain low to start the week with solar stronger while federal holidays in Germany could lower consumption.

"Solar power is in the driving seat again, with levels staying up high at around 12 GW," Point Carbon wrote. "As it seems now, the trend will continue until Monday with levels way above the seasonal normal."

Further along the curve, the front month dropped 0.6 percent to 58.15 euros, continuing the contract's fall in recent days. Cal '12 baseload closed 15 cents higher at 54 euros on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe.

Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '12 contract was up 7 cents to 55.90 euros in late afternoon trading on Germany's EEX.

A leading energy forecaster told Reuters that Europe faces a colder, dry winter in the north with milder, windy and wet weather in the south due to the effects of the dominant weather pattern.

In Serbia, the country's grid operator Elektromreza Srbije (EMS) on Friday published its cross-border capacity auction results for November.

Poland's TSO said on Friday some 21 power units were scheduled for maintenance during the weekend, bringing the total capacity offline to 5.19 GW.

Spot prices in Poland rose to 201.22 zlotys ($63.89) from 192.27 zlotys on the POLPX exchange due to lower power supply for the weekend and higher exports to Germany, traders said.

"The spot price rose significantly today on usual weekend shutdowns as well as significantly higher export capacities," a trader said. "At these prices exports are quite profitable, especially in bigger volumes."

With significant supply from heat and power units weather and export capacities will determine next week's price moves, the trader added.

"If similar export capacities are allowed next week then prices could even rise further."

Day ahead on Hungary's HUPX exchange fell to 57.81 euros from 60.17 euros but still remained higher than its regional peers after recent problems with limited cross border capacity.

In other markets, Brent crude rose towards $113 a barrel on investor speculation that European leaders could soon reach a rescue deal on the euro zone debt crisis and on early hints that China may loosen credit as inflation cools.

EUAs for December delivery CFI2Zc1, the bellwether carbon contract, were up 1.4 percent to 10.44 euros a tonne at 1311 GMT.

(Reporting by Michael Kahn and Patryk Wasilewski, Editing by Alison Birrane) ($1 = 0.730 Euros) ($1 = 3.150 Polish Zlotys)