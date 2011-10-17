* Czech spot trades above Germany
* Cal '12 falls to 53.75 euros per megawatt hour
* Day ahead fall in Hungary and Poland
PRAGUE, Oct 17 Czech day ahead power prices fell
on Monday as wind generation in the region was forecast to
increase but the contract traded just above Germany due to
outages, traders said.
Electricity for Tuesday delivery fell to around 53 euros
($73.49)per megawatt hour in the over-the-counter market from
the spot price of 56 euros on Friday. Day ahead in neighboring
Germany traded at around 52.90 euros.
"There are a couple outages," one trader said. "That is the
reason why Czech is trading above Germany."
Czech power group CEZ's web site of plant outages showed two
units at its Dukovany power plant remained offline with one
block scheduled to come back on line on Wednesday.
Further along the curve, the November contract shed 5 cents
to 58.20 euros while Cal '12 baseload fell 25 cents to 53.75
euros on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe.
Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '12 contract was
down 10 cents to 55.70 euros in late afternoon trading on
Germany's EEX.
Bosnian grid operator Nezavisni Operator Sistema (NOS) on
Monday published the results of its monthly cross-border power
capacity auction for November.
Day ahead on Hungary's HUPX exchange cleared lower at 54.49
euros, down from 56.40 euros. Electricity for Tuesday fell a
little less than 3 zlotys 192.26 zlotys ($61.99).
Brent crude futures extended losses to more than $1 on
Monday as the German finance minister's remarks that the
forthcoming European Union summit would not produce a definitive
solution to the euro zone debt crisis weighed on equities and
oil prices.
EUAs for December delivery CFI2Zc1, the bellwether carbon
contract, were steady at 10.41 euros a tonne at 1342 GMT.
(Reporting by Michael Kahn, Editing by William Hardy)
Michael.kahn@thomsonreuters.com; +420 224 190 443; Reuters
Messaging: michael.kahn.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
($1 = 0.721 Euros)
($1 = 3.102 Polish Zlotys)