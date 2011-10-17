* Czech spot trades above Germany

PRAGUE, Oct 17 Czech day ahead power prices fell on Monday as wind generation in the region was forecast to increase but the contract traded just above Germany due to outages, traders said.

Electricity for Tuesday delivery fell to around 53 euros ($73.49)per megawatt hour in the over-the-counter market from the spot price of 56 euros on Friday. Day ahead in neighboring Germany traded at around 52.90 euros.

"There are a couple outages," one trader said. "That is the reason why Czech is trading above Germany."

Czech power group CEZ's web site of plant outages showed two units at its Dukovany power plant remained offline with one block scheduled to come back on line on Wednesday.

Further along the curve, the November contract shed 5 cents to 58.20 euros while Cal '12 baseload fell 25 cents to 53.75 euros on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe.

Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '12 contract was down 10 cents to 55.70 euros in late afternoon trading on Germany's EEX.

Bosnian grid operator Nezavisni Operator Sistema (NOS) on Monday published the results of its monthly cross-border power capacity auction for November.

Day ahead on Hungary's HUPX exchange cleared lower at 54.49 euros, down from 56.40 euros. Electricity for Tuesday fell a little less than 3 zlotys 192.26 zlotys ($61.99).

Brent crude futures extended losses to more than $1 on Monday as the German finance minister's remarks that the forthcoming European Union summit would not produce a definitive solution to the euro zone debt crisis weighed on equities and oil prices.

EUAs for December delivery CFI2Zc1, the bellwether carbon contract, were steady at 10.41 euros a tonne at 1342 GMT.

(Reporting by Michael Kahn, Editing by William Hardy) Michael.kahn@thomsonreuters.com; +420 224 190 443; Reuters Messaging: michael.kahn.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

